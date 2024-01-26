The One LUT for Apple Log, created by the acclaimed Australian filmmakers Paul Henri and James Ballard, sets a new standard in iPhone videography… and it costs only $25 USD!

Videography with the iPhone is about to change, as One LUT for Apple Log delivers the Arri Alexa Look on the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max.

Now there is a new standard in iPhone videography: One LUT for Apple Log, which seamlessly matches the iPhone 15 Pro’s log video to the esteemed cinematic quality of the Arri Alexa K1S1 rec709 look.

Inspired by the impressive capabilities of the latest iPhone 15 Pro series, especially their implementation of Apple Log offering an astounding 12 stops of dynamic range, Henri and Ballard embarked on a quest to see how closely they could match Apple Log to the gold-standard of digital cinema: The Arri Alexa.

Their dedication resulted in the creation of a LUT (Look-Up Table) that delivers beautiful skin tones and emulates the Arri’s world-renowned color response, making it the fastest route to achieve a genuinely cinematic look from an iPhone. The team responsible for this development includes Eliot Fitzroy, one of the original team members from FilmicPro. Eliot has taken his talents to a new company, exactly One LUT – founded by the acclaimed Australian filmmakers Paul Henri and James Ballard.

Breakthrough came with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

The One LUT for Apple Log is the result of Apple’s choices in the recent models: in fact, the key breakthrough came with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, which introduced a new pipeline that deactivates digital sharpening and dynamic tone-mapping. This development was crucial as dynamic tone-mapping previously hindered true camera matching. By profiling the Arri Alexa Mini cinema camera in a controlled studio setting against the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Apple Log, Henri and Ballard achieved what they say is “a truly impressive match between these cameras.”

According to the company, not only is the One LUT for Apple Log the fastest path to a filmic look on an iPhone, but it is also incredibly user-friendly. It can be effortlessly applied as a preview-only LUT or permanently burned into the final recording using the free Blackmagic Camera app for iOS.

This game-changing LUT is now available for filmmakers, content creators, and enthusiasts alike. The One LUT for Apple Log can be purchased from www.onelut.io for $25 USD, inviting a new era of accessible, professional-grade cinematography for iPhone users around the globe.