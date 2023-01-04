While many of the news from NVIDIA relate to gaming, the technologies used there are also applied to creative software, as more 2D artists move to 3D and explore the ne tools available.

GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs will be featured in over 170 laptops from the major manufacturers, NVIDIA announced as CES 2023 is about to start. New Broadcast and Canvas updates are also – good – news.

We’ve heard of all the tools that allow to resample images to make them larger, but NVIDIA has something else to show: the company’s RTX Super Resolution, a feature that uses AI to improve the quality of video streaming by removing blocky compression artifacts and upscaling video resolution. Video Super Resolution will be available on GeForce RTX 40 and 30 Series GPUs with the February release of Chrome and Edge browsers.

The first video published by NVIDIA showing how Video Super Resolution works attracted attention, and the comments suggest people will go back to their archives of old videos and try to give them the “special treatment” to their family videos. NVIDIA’s invitation is clear: “take your videos to the next resolution with this new video AI upscaling feature coming to RTX 40 and 30 Series GPUs. Easily upscale 1080p video to 4K.”

The video published shows game footage captured at 1080p using H.264 @ 8mbps bitrate. The company says that “NVIDIA GPUs accelerate your work with incredible boosts in performance. Less time staring at pinwheels of death means bigger workloads, more features, and creating your work faster than ever. Welcome to NVIDIA Studio—and your new, more creative, process. RTX Studio laptops and desktops are purpose-built for creators, providing the best performance for video editing, 3D animation, graphic design, and photography.”

More than 170 laptops with RTX 40 Series

These new 40 Series NVIDIA Studio laptops and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are powering this tidal shift as they enable RTX accelerations in more than 110 of the most popular (and graphically demanding) applications, while powering incredible, time-saving AI tools.

At CES, NVIDIA announced new GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops. Powered by the company’s ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace GPU architecture which delivers NVIDIA’s largest-ever generational leap in performance and power efficiency, GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs will be featured in over 170 laptops from all of the major manufacturers.

According to the company, the new GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are up to 3x more power efficient than the previous generation and bring the Ada architecture, NVIDIA DLSS 3 and fifth-generation Max-Q technologies to laptops for the first time. For gamers, RTX 40 Series laptops deliver up to 4x the performance in AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077, and for creators, they offer blazing-fast acceleration for NVIDIA Studio exclusive apps like Omniverse and top creative apps such as Blender.

Updates to the entire Studio suite of apps

The new line-up of GPUs for laptops include GeForce RTX 4080, 4070, 4060 and 4050 GPUs, and for the first time ever on laptops, a RTX 4090 GPU is coming too. The Ada architecture has enabled a new class of enthusiast laptops, the world’s fastest. RTX 40 Series flagship laptops powered by GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs start at $1,999 and will be available beginning Feb. 8.

The new RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 laptops are faster than the previous-generation flagship model, at as little as one-third the GPU power. RTX 4050/60/70 laptops start at $999 and will be available beginning Feb. 22.

All this hardware is essential to run the software NVIDIA offers creators. And there’s breaking news with the entire Studio suite of apps — Omniverse, Canvas, Broadcast and RTX Remix.