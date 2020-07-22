Foundry announced the latest release of the Nuke family – Nuke 12.2, and within it the company announces Nuke Indie, a version available for purchase as an annual subscription.

The now announced Nuke Indie is an accessible version of Nuke Studio for eligible solo artists. Find if it suits your needs and you’re eligible to use this functionally limited version of Nuke Studio.

Available from Nuke 12.2v1 onwards, Nuke Indie combines the industry-leading node-based compositing toolset of NukeX with the conform, editorial and review capabilities in Nuke Studio, making it the ultimate tool for artists wanting to create high-quality visual effects, at, says Foundry, “an accessible price of $499/£399/EUR 449 per year.”

Launched within the latest release of the Nuke family – Nuke 12.2, Nuke Indie has Nuke Studio at its core. This release of Nuke Studio builds on the themes of the prior Nuke 12 releases, with an emphasis on streamlining data flow into comp and extending review workflows in Nuke Studio and Hiero. Nuke 12.2 includes updates for pipelines, teams, and individuals while facilitating flexibility and collaboration for teams working remotely.

Highlights of Nuke 12.2 include:

USD ingest support. Nuke’s ReadGeo node now supports reading geometry contained in USD data. Extensions to ReadGeo will be open sourced, allowing studios to customise the node to suit their USD workflows.

Introduction of SyncReview. Multiple users can run collaborative review sessions in Nuke Studio, Hiero and HieroPlayer. While this initial implementation is being released as a beta feature, SyncReview already provides valuable functionality to teams collaborating while working remotely. Alongside SyncReview, Hiero’s Python API has been extended to allow even greater customization and flexibility.

Support for RLM License roaming. Users can ‘check out’ floating licenses for use offline for up to 30 days – great for when taking Nuke on set, or for artists working remotely.

Nuke Indie features and limitations

Christy Anzelmo, Director of Product – Compositing & Finishing, Foundry, says that “Our goal with Nuke Indie is to strengthen Nuke’s user base and uplift artist skills across the VFX industry. Nuke Indie puts the Nuke family within reach of a whole new segment of artists, from freelance VFX generalists to compositors starting out on their own. Nuke Indie is a much anticipated offering and we understand the need to make Nuke more accessible for solo artists looking to use the industry-leading compositing toolset on professional projects. We’re excited to see artists around the globe amplify their artistry with Nuke Indie.”

So, in a nutshell, Nuke Indie is a functionally limited version of Nuke Studio specifically designed for solo artists. This is the ideal tool for you if:

Your annual gross revenue is less than USD$100,000/year (or local equivalent).

Only one license can be used per user or organisation.

Cannot be used in a pipeline with other Nuke commercial or Nuke Indie licenses.

For further details on eligibility, please see Nuke Indie Eligibility Requirements, where the full list of features and restrictions of Nuke Indie can be found. Nuke Indie is available for purchase as an annual subscription only through the Foundry website. To learn more about Nuke 12.2 visit the Nuke releases page.

Foundry Live, the Summer virtual event

Also, because we’re living on an online world these days, Foundry is running its summer edition of Foundry Live – their biggest online event of the year. It started on July 16 but there is a new session coming on Juky 23, under the title 3D Design Virtual Modo Meet-Up, in which participants can explore the evolution of Modo and how it’s shaping design creation in a wide range of industries today.

Join the Modo product designers and developers during a series of interviews with industry professionals for a behind-the-scenes look into the upcoming Modo 14.1 release. During the session we will discuss the collaborative process of creating some of their favorite features and other various industry trends taking place across the world of 3D content creation in 2020.

Jennifer Goldfinch, Foundry’s Director of Worldwide Field Marketing and Alliances commented: “Through our virtual events we want to continue to encourage creativity and connection while providing a platform for valuable industry insights to our customers and extended community. Since we moved to a virtual platform in March, we’ve connected with more than 25,000 artists and enthusiasts across VFX and CG, from around the world. Our summer Foundry Live event will showcase much awaited product and market updates for our current and future users and discuss the largest trends we are seeing in our industry.”

To learn more about Foundry Live visit https://www.foundry.com/events