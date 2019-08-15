Foundry has joined the Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA) with Nuke, its award-winning node-based compositor, as part of the “VFX” technology category.

The Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA) program helps manufacturers who build and market products used in the post production and delivery of Netflix Original productions. The program ensures tools comply with Netflix specifications and industry standards. This program is designed specifically for technology partners, including software and hardware developers of tools which are used in the post production and delivery of Netflix Original productions.

The program has five areas: Cameras, Color Grading, Editorial, IMF & Media Encoding and VFX. You’ll find names as ARRI, Blackmagic Design, Canon or Panavision, Filmlight, Adobe, Avid, Colorfront, MTI Film or Rohde & Scharwz in the lists for the different segments. Now a new one is added: Foundry, through Nuke, which enters the VFX category, where Adobe After Effects is already present.

Nuke for visual effects

Products in this program are evaluated and tested to ensure they meet the Netflix technical and workflow requirements, and their manufacturers are committed to providing the highest level of innovation, support and customer service. It should be noted that the Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA) logo should only be displayed in association with qualified products. The logo should not be used to imply a partnership with a brand.

Nuke is the industry-leading tool for visual effects used by artists from all around the world, to create breathtaking visual effects sequences. Nuke has been integral in the making of every VFX Oscar-winning film, award-winning TV shows and commercials for more than a decade. Support for industry standard workflows using OpenEXR, ACES, and a robust Python API and C++ SDK make Nuke the tool of choice for VFX pipelines.

Meet the Netflix PTA at IBC

Jody Madden, CEO, Foundry comments: “We are delighted that Nuke received the Netflix Post Technology Alliance product designation. Our missions to deliver exceptional quality via innovative workflows are completely aligned. Partnering with the Netflix Post Technology Alliance ensures we can further the industry together by supporting all content creators, from the smallest teams to the largest studios, in delivering ambitious projects to the exacting standards of Netflix.”

Participation in the Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA) is free. Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA) program participants are be expected to attend an annual technology and roadmap briefing event which is held around the IBC conference in Amsterdam during September. Netflix’ PTA program also provides quarterly updates via email. According to the information on the dedicated website, “urgent roadmap updates or specification changes will be communicated as soon as information is available to ensure program participants have adequate notice to plan accordingly.”

