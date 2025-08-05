Foundry announced that it will host a fireside chat on August 12, at SIGGRAPH 2025, in Vancouver, offering a behind-the-scenes look into VFX production on the Ryan Coogler film Sinners.

The panel discussion “Three VFX Supervisors, One Vision: Giving Soul to the Frame in Sinners”, will reveal how Michael Ralla, Nick Marshall, and Guido Wolter built a shared vision for the film’s stunning visual.

Foundry, the leading developer of creative software for the Media and Entertainment industry, will be hosting several product-focused activities during the show, including demos of the company’s suite of tools and in-depth conversations. The fireside chat now announced represents a unique opportunity to find everything you’ve always wanted to know about the Ryan Coogler film Sinners.

Scheduled for Tuesday, August 12 at 5 PM PDT, the intimate panel discussion, “Three VFX Supervisors, One Vision: Giving Soul to the Frame in Sinners,” will explore how Production VFX Supervisor Michael Ralla, ILM VFX Supervisor Nick Marshall, and Rising Sun Pictures VFX Supervisor Guido Wolter built a shared vision for the film’s stunning visual.

This expert panel with the team behind the film’s incredible effects, will reveal how the trio crafted invisible effects that merged the analog texture of 65mm IMAX film and digital precision to tell a haunting supernatural tale set in the 1930s Jim Crow-era Mississippi Delta.

Aligning with the educational spirit of SIGGRAPH, the conversation aims to inspire and inform young artists and compositors alike. Free to attend, the event has limited capacity. RSVP to secure a spot.

In addition, Foundry experts will be on hand at booth #528 in the Vancouver Convention Centre during SIGGRAPH exhibit hours for daily demos, presentations, and insightful conversations. Attendees can also connect with Foundry at the following events:

Saturday, August 9

DigiPro: Combining the benefits of nodes and layers in a USD World

4:10–4:30 PM PDT at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (900 West Georgia St.)

Foundry Lead Software Engineer James Pedlingham shares how to combine nodes and layers in a USD world with Katana’s UsdSuperLayer node and the “procedural on-demand” approach it provides. Attendees must be registered with DigiPro.

Monday, August 11

Texture Artist Meet-Up

7:00–9:00 PM PDT at Central Restaurants – Vancouver Bentall (555 Burrard St. #120)

Connect with fellow texturing enthusiasts, meet Foundry’s Mari team, and kick back over drinks and delicious bites. RSVP here to attend.

Tuesday, August 12

Education Summit

10:00AM–12:00 PM PDT at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Emerald Room (1038 Canada Pl.)

Matt Leonard from Industrial Light & Magic’s Jedi Academy will share insights with educators and trainers about preparing students for an evolving industry. He’ll also outline how to approach teaching Nuke’s 3D system and access new curriculum resources. Sign up to attend here.

Katana Summit

2:00–4:00 PM PDT at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Emerald Room (1038 Canada Pl.)

Discover Rising Sun Pictures’ approach to multishot lighting in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, plus Lollipop Shaders discuss creating stylized looks with Katana. Attendees can also preview upcoming Katana features and network with fellow lighters. Sign up to attend here.

Wednesday, August 13

Nuke’s Timeline Tools Masterclass: From ingest to delivery

2:00–3:30 PM PDT at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Pearl Room (1038 Canada Pl.)

Frank Rueter, the creator of Nukepedia and founder of Ohu FX, will lead an advanced session on how to unleash the power of Nuke’s timeline tools (Nuke Studio, Hiero, and HieroPlayer). Offering a comprehensive look at creative and technical strategies along with practical tips for pipeline enhancement, this session is ideal for technical directors, VFX editors, compositing supervisors, and similar roles. Sign up to attend here.