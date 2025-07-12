The SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Computer Animation Festival is open for submissions, and invites animators and creators to showcase their work on the world’s leading stage for computer animation and digital storytelling.

If you are working on groundbreaking animation or visual storytelling, the SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Computer Animation Festival is your chance to showcase it to an international audience.

The 2024 Computer Animation Festival at SIGGRAPH Asia in Tokyo, Japan celebrated the finest animations of 2024. From captivating short films to scientific visualizations and AI-enhanced projects, SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 Computer Animation Festival redefined the boundaries of animation excellence.

In December, the SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Computer Animation Festival will convene in Hong Kong to celebrate the vibrant, diverse, and inspiring world of computer animation. This year’s festival promises its most comprehensive and compelling program, from short films to scientific visualizations to AI-enhanced deep fakes.

An international jury of top computer animation experts will judge the best works entered in each category; from that pool of top picks, they will hand out four prestigious 2025 awards: Best Student Project, Jury Special, Best in Show and Audience Choice.

In addition, the judges will select between 30-40 (or more) “best of the best” works from across the submission pool; those shorts will be curated into the two “stars” of the festival: the always sensational Electronic Theater and Animation Theater screenings. What’s more? All conference audiences could vote from the shortlisted works in Electronic Theater for the special “Audience Award” this year.

Each year, the Electronic Theater and Animation Theater never fail to dazzle and delight conference audiences eager to sit back and enjoy an entertaining and thought-provoking sample of the world’s best CG animation.

If it is animated, and a computer was used at some part of its production, the organizers of the festival want to see it! Join the festivities and help the event honour the best in CG animation, by submitting your latest projects in any of the following categories:

Computer Animated Shorts: Includes character animation, narrative works, experimental works, opening sequences, game cinematics, selections and/or montages of animated television series, new-media format. Animated Feature Films: Selections and/or montages of computer animation created for animated feature films. Music Videos: Commissioned and/or independent works that use any combination of computer animation, digital effects, and live-action to illustrate, enhance, and/or complement a musical creation. TV and Web Commercials: Advertisements created entirely or partially with computer animation and/or digital effects. This category also includes promotional spots, broadcast bumpers and graphics, and public service announcements. Visualizations and Simulations: Computer animations created to explain, analyze, or visualize information for applications including scientific research, architecture, engineering, systems simulations, education, and documentary projects. Visual Effects for Films and TV Programs: Selections and/or montages of visual effects created for live-action films and/or for television programs. Real-Time Animation: Game, web, and mobile animations that are rendered in the same amount of time that it takes to play them back. Real-time technology demos are also encouraged! Real-time technology demos should be submitted to Real-Time Live! Others: Computer Animations that do not fit in any of the above categories.

What’s in it for you?

Global Recognition: Be seen by an international jury of leading animation and VFX experts.

Prestigious Awards: Compete for Best Student Project, Jury Special, Best in Show, and Audience Choice.

Festival Highlights: Selected works will be screened in the renowned Electronic Theater and Animation Theater, the highlights of every SIGGRAPH Asia.

Whether it’s animated short films, scientific visualizations, VFX sequences, game cinematics, music videos, real-time animation, or AI-enhanced deep fakes — the SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 Computer Animation Festival wants to see your work! Now, there is not much time left to participate, as submissions must be received by 13 July 2025, 23:59 AoE.