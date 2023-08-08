Explore the challenges posed by using LED panels as a source of illumination and discover the future of LED processing at the different sessions created by Brompton Technology for SIGGRAPH 2023.

Brompton Technology, the industry leader in LED video processing for virtual production and live events, will be demonstrating its latest solutions, including its new TrueLight technology, at this year’s SIGGRAPH Conference in Los Angeles. Brompton is present in the Z by HP booth (West Hall, booth 215), where its Tessera SX40 LED video processors will be powering a virtual production volume demo alongside partners including NVIDIA, Fuse Technical Group, ROE Visual, and the Entertainment Technology Center at USC (ETC@USC).

“We are incredibly excited to be attending SIGGRAPH for the milestone 50th year of the conference, a testament to the strength and longevity of the visual effects and computer graphics communities,” said Adrian Jeakins, Director of Engineering, Brompton Technology. “As we prepare to enter a new generation of virtual production technology, SIGGRAPH is an opportunity to reach not only practitioners across the ecosystem, but also students who will be leading the charge tomorrow. Brompton’s innovations including TrueLight and the Tessera G1 receiver card are forward-thinking technologies that will unlock new creative possibilities for years to come.”

Brompton will be hosting a Birds of a Feather session on Tuesday August 8, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm PDT in Room 512, titled RGBW and LED Panels as a Lighting Source. This talk brings together industry experts including Brompton’s Director of Engineering Adrian Jeakins, ROE Visual’s R&D Manager Tucker Downs, Google’s Senior Software Engineer Chloe LeGendre, and ARRI’s Image Science Engineer Joseph Goldstone, who will delve into the intricacies of LED panel design and control. The panel will specifically explore the challenges posed by using LED panels as a source of illumination, where the spectral output of RGB results in color shifts and unnatural-looking skin tones – and how TrueLight helps solve this problem by providing control of panels that have incorporated additional LED emitters into each pixel.

More accurate color capture

“The industry continues to request more accurate color capture in virtual production, and we’re happy to be able to answer these queries with the Carbon 5 MKII RGBW panel powered by Brompton’s Tessera G1 receiver card and TrueLight,” comments Tucker Downs, R&D Manager at ROE Visual. “SIGGRAPH is a great venue for our teams to jointly showcase RGBW in an impactful way.”

Additionally, Brompton’s Technical Projects Specialist Daniel Warner will host a presentation in the Z by HP booth on Tuesday August 8 from 5:00-5:30 pm PDT, on RGBW and the Future of LED Processing. This session will give attendees a thorough demonstration of Brompton’s TrueLight technology and how it enables RGBW spectral output on LED panels, delivering far greater color accuracy and realism when LED panels are contributing to the lighting of a scene.