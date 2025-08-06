During SIGGRAPH, the team from Puget Systems will demonstrate a fully-configured RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation system, loaded with 288GB of VRAM.

Puget Systems announced it is returning to SIGGRAPH 2025 next week in Vancouver, BC, Canada and is teaming up in its booth #507 with Form Volumes to demonstrate an immersive, interactive experience that leverages markerless MoCap technology and a 10-foot LED volume in the Puget Systems booth to create a “Virtual Rage Room” for attendees.

Puget Systems also announced today that it will debut – and begin taking orders for – the newest addition to its lineup of high-performance workstations for Content Creators; the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation. During SIGGRAPH, the team from Puget Systems will be on hand in their booth #507 to demonstrate a fully-configured system, loaded with 288GB of VRAM.

Puget Systems’ new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition is built around NVIDIA’s impressive GPU specifications and is designed especially for workflows that can leverage multiple GPUs. In their testing, Puget Systems lab technicians found that NVIDIA’s approach of using only half the power of the standard RTX PRO 6000 Workstation Edition is highly effective at allowing for multiple GPUs without sacrificing performance to any substantive degree.

Puget Systems completed comprehensive benchmarking tests using PugetBench for Content Creators, and measure the performance of the RTX Pro 6000 Workstation Edition on several industry-popular content creation applications, including Adobe After Effects, Lightroom Classic, Davinci Resolve, Unreal Engine and several others. Follow the link for complete details on the results and conclusions of this extensive testing.

The activation partnership between Puget Systems and Form Volumes invites SIGGRAPH attendees to step inside a “Virtual Rage Room” where markerless motion capture technology will track body movements without the need for physical markers or suits, allowing attendees to move freely in the activation while their motions are captured in real time. Participants will then have 15 seconds to swing away at digital objects in a gamified “rage room” environment—an energetic and highly shareable moment of full-performance capture, all powered by an integrated suite of high-end tools, including:

Markerless motion capture by Captury—no reflective suits or dots required;

Full-body tracking via a truss-mounted OptiTrack camera array using Motive software;

Real-time facial tracking;

LED visualization through Unilumin’s all-in-one wall systems, supplied by Form Volumes;

Real-time rendering in Unreal Engine;

Cloud integration to deliver instant shareable content

Puget Systems high-performance workstations will power all of the real-time rendering and the high speed media management for the demo. Key technology contributors to making the demo possible include: