Puget Systems is sponsoring Unreal Fest 2025 for the first time and will make its debut at the event to introduce its newest solution optimized for Unreal Engine and ComfyUI workflows.

New Puget Mobile 16” laptops loaded with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 mobile GPUs, and newest ITX workstations featuring RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition will be shown during Unreal Fest.

Unreal Fest starts next week in Orlando, FL, and Puget Systems, that is sponsoring Unreal Fest 2025 for the first time, will introduce its newest custom workstations and laptops optimized for Unreal Engine and ComfyUI workflows.

In its booth SNSR10 in the Orange County Convention Center, the team from Puget Systems will be showcasing its new Puget Mobile 16” Laptop boosted by the Intel Core™ Ultra processor, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The new Puget Mobile 16” laptops are, according to Puget Systems, “the ideal hardware platform for Unreal Engine developers who depend on high performance, reliable and stable hardware solutions for their Unreal Engine and complex visual effects and worldbuilding workflows. Powered by NVIDIA RTX GPUs with RT Cores for accelerated ray tracing and DLSS for real-time preview optimization, they offer a reliable platform for creative iteration.”

Puget Systems is also debuting their newly-launched ITX small form-factor workstations, the Puget Workstation R110-S. Featuring the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition GPU equipped with 96GB of VRAM, the Puget Workstation R110-S sets a new standard for high-performance, highly-reliable small form-factor workstation options ideal for developers who work with complex visual effects, as well as run ComfyUI workflows. ComfyUI is a web-based interface and desktop app optimized for workflow customization, and provides a modular framework designed to enhance the user experience and productivity when working with Generative AI models like the powerful text-to-image Stable Diffusion model. Stable Diffusion, like most GenAI models in ComfyUI, runs natively on PyTorch accelerated by CUDA, ensuring day 0 support on NVIDIA GPUs.

In addition to their debut of their latest hardware innovations, Puget Systems will also be hosting presentations and demonstrations of Unreal Engine and ComfyUI workflows in their booth:

Presented by NVIDIA; Enhancing Real-Time Development Workflows With High-GPU Memory

On Tuesday June 3 at 1:00 pm, Craig Barr from NVIDIA will lead a presentation and demo in the Puget Systems booth showcasing how modern creative workflows demand high GPU memory to complete complex tasks while allowing for performant playback. This demo will show a dense scene in Unreal Engine 5 and a multi-application workflow requiring a large amount of VRAM (more than 62 GB). This creative process typically requires additional hardware (additional GPU or workstations) or workflow disruption by limiting the number of concurrent applications able to run. Craig’s demonstration will show how the NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture empowers a creative workflow that allows working in a dense UE5 scene, along with play-testing a standalone build of the game, augmenting textures with Adobe Substance Painter, and utilizing base texture maps created with local Generative AI in ComfyUI.

Sir Wade Neistadt

Sir Wade, a character animator, 3D artist, and influential content creator who uses animation and 3D education to help aspiring artists, will be at the Puget Systems booth on Wednesday June 4 at 1:30 pm to present some of his most recent work, tips and tricks on using Unreal Engine for animation and showcasing the GPU accelerated tools in Unreal Engine. Sir Wade’s presentation will give attendees a firsthand look at the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Edition GPU with 96 GB of GPU memory in a Puget Systems workstation built for serious creators. Catch Sir Wade Neistadt in action as he shows how these rigs handle complex animation and rendering with ease.