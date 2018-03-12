Owners of the Hasselblad X1D can now use 35mm and medium-format lenses from Canon, Contax/Yashica, Hasselblad, Minolta, Leica or Nikon, thanks to Novoflex’s new lens adapters.

Hasselblad X1D, which we featured in our recent guide to medium-format cameras for video, is one of the most advanced cameras in the high-end sector, but the number of lenses available to use with it is somehow limited, contrary to Fujifilm’s GFX 50S medium-format model, for which Fujifilm developed a series of lenses.

Well, things are changing for the Hasselblad X1D now, as Novoflex just announced lens adapters for the camera that effectively expand the number of lenses available. This is only possible because since the firmware update 1.17.2 the camera incorporates an electronic shutter, allowing the use of lenses from other brands. This allows to use a greater lens variety, effectively reducing the initial disadvantage the Hasselblad X1D had.

The first adapters are available now for Leica R-, Leica M-, Nikon F- as well as Hasselblad V-type lenses. The adapter for Nikon lenses comes with a built-in mechanical aperture control to also allow the use with G-type Nikkor lenses. Fading in and out can be done infinitely. The introduction of adapters for Canon FD, Contax/Yashica, Minolta MD/MC and for the universal bellows of the NOVOFLEX BALPRO series is planned for early April, 2018.

The 50 megapixel sensor of the X1D, measuring 43.8 mm x 32.9 mm allows the use of 35mm-format mount tilt-/shift lenses with Novoflex’s adapter, as their their image circle is always big enough, to fully illuminate the larger sensor format of the X1D. The company says that “however, many 35mm-format lenses have an image circle which is bigger than the actual 35mm-format itself, this results into only marginal vignettings” and adds that “many old or classic 35mm-format lenses are based on lens calculations of large or medium format lenses. Potential vignetting could be used creatively or cases later corrected through software.”

Despite usable with the Hasselblad X1D, none of the adapters will transfer information between camera and lens, something users must be aware of before investing into the new product. This new offer from the company is not a surprise, as Novoflex adapters are available for almost any camera/lens combination. For more details please refer to the adapter finder on the NOVOFLEX home page.