Atomos has announced shipping of Ninja Phone, following an outstanding reception from attendees at NAB 2024. It is available in time for IBC 2024 via authorized resellers and will be demonstrated at the show on the Atomos Stand D25 in Hall 11.

Ninja Phone supports iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max out of the gate, although other smartphones will follow. It features a 10-bit Apple ProRes and 10-bit H.265 video co-processor that enables users to record and monitor from professional cameras with an HDMI output. This powerful product combines Atomos’ extensive knowledge of ProRes encoding and Apple’s cutting-edge silicon and screen technology to create the world’s most visually stunning, portable, and connected professional HDR monitor-recorder.

ProRes-encoded video can be stored on the phone as a .mov file and/or simultaneously transcoded by the iPhone to 10-bit H.265 for super-efficient workflows like camera to cloud, or live streamed via the iPhone’s built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The iPhone 15 Pro’s connectivity opens a door for Ninja Phone users to make full use of Atomos Cloud Studio (ACS) for streaming and live production.

The Ninja Phone app, downloadable from the App Store, controls and coordinates the operation of both the Ninja Phone and the iPhone, making them feel like a single, responsive device. It accommodates external iPhone accessories with a separate, integrated USB-C hub to allow necessary professional add-ons like wireless USB-C microphones, for perfectly synchronizing video and audio.

“We are excited to deliver Ninja Phone to market in advance of IBC 2024,” says Atomos CEO and Co-Founder Jeromy Young. “Ninja Phone is the perfect tool for video professionals who want to adopt a cloud workflow without a complex and expensive technology footprint. And it’s great for the thousands of content creators who capture, store, and share video from their iPhone 15 Pro but aspire to work with professional cameras, lenses, and microphones. This is a real TikTok, Instagram and YouTube enhancement tool for creators!”

The Ninja Phone is an essential addition to any filmmaker’s toolkit, with proven professional monitoring features, and built-in mobile connectivity for collaborative, remote editing. It costs USD/EUR 399, excluding local sales taxes, and is available from Atomos authorized resellers now.

To learn more, visit the Atomos website at www.atomos.com.