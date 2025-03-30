GoPro has released a bunch of early updates this year, ahead of NAB (they aren’t exhibiting this year) so I’m sharing with you all the cool new stuff that I’ve recently got my hands on to test this month!

They’ve finally released the new Anamorphic Lens Mod that was introduced at the launch of the HERO13 Black last Fall.

They’ve also released updates for the GoPro MAX 360 camera and the GoPro Quick app has been updated with new editing and camera control features.

And I’ve had a chance to get my hands on the new HERO – a 4K 4:3 video dynamo in a micro size!

New HERO 4K 4:3 update and “paws-on” testing

GoPro’s lightweight HERO action camera, weighing just 86 grams, has recently received a significant upgrade that allows for much wider and more immersive video capture. This enhancement includes a new 4K 4:3 aspect ratio video setting and an in-app SuperView Digital Lens option. Current HERO users can download the update for free today through the GoPro app.

The new 4:3 aspect ratio effectively utilizes the full height and width of the sensor while filming, making it perfect for:

Ultra-immersive first-person perspectives that transport you and your audience into the action

More engaging selfies that easily include you, your loved ones, and your surroundings in one frame

Taller videos that are optimized for sharing directly on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook

You can also crop your 4:3 videos to 16:9 aspect ratio for a more traditional widescreen look.

For size reference, see how the new HERO 4K compares side-by-side with the HERO13 Black:

The Smallest, Lightest and Widest Angle GoPro Camera, Ever—A Camera So Small, You’ll Forget It’s Mounted to Your Gear

Critically Acclaimed as the Best Action Camera Available for Under $200 Thanks to Unbeatable GoPro Quality

There’s also a new SuperView Digital Lens option available in the GoPro Quik App, which lets you convert your massively wide angle 4:3 video into a 16:9 video with a “that’s so insanely wide” effect. SuperView makes everything you capture look faster, more immersive and more exciting. Previously only available in more expensive GoPro cameras, the SuperView Digital Lens setting is now available for free as an in-app option for the tiny $179* HERO camera.

Since my reviews always seem to solicit objects that can move much faster than I can, I solicited my friend’s Cavalier King Charles to demo the new smaller HERO 4K as he’s a “Mighty Dog” and quite a rambunctious little critter hunter!

I secured the HERO 4K to one of his harnesses and let him go nuts. It’s really amazing how steady the results were from the footage! Being so lightweight and small form factor, the camera never shook or broke free from moving mass, as the HERO13 has done with other tests previously.

I used the GoPro Quik app on my iPhone 16 Pro to do all the editing on this short video example, which included all the themed text, motion and music from the GoPro licensed library.

*The $199 MSRP 4K HERO camera is currently available for $179 for a limited time. Check GoPro.com or your local GoPro retailer for the best deal on a HERO camera.

Anamorphic Lens Mod released

The premium HB-Series Anamorphic Lens Mod offers an effortless solution for filmmakers and creators at any level to achieve cinematic, ultra wide-angle shots with minimized distortion. With the camera and lens handling all the technical details, you’ll achieve the desired anamorphic effect without needing expertise in post-production. This lens allows anyone to narrate their stories in the 21:9 aspect ratio commonly used in feature films, while cinematic lens flares enhance the professional quality of your footage. Just attach the lens, and your camera will automatically adjust its settings. Durable and scratch-resistant, the lens is also waterproof when mounted.

SUPER-WIDE 21:9 WITH MINIMAL DISTORTION

Anamorphic Lens Mod is capable of a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio, perfect for stunning landscapes and dramatic storytelling. This is the standard for professional film content.

Includes Anamorphic Lens Mod, front and rear protective caps and microfiber lens cloth

Captures cinematic footage in an ultra wide-angle 21:9 aspect ratio—ideal for static shots and stabilized gimbal footage of low impact/vibration activities²

Horizontal lens flares add the professional touch of feature films to your footage

In-camera “de-squeezing” streamlines editing by eliminating the need to de-squeeze footage in post-production

HERO13 Black automatically recognizes the lens when attached and switches into anamorphic mode; when removed, the camera returns to its standard settings

Scratch-resistant and waterproof¹ when mounted on the camera; also has a hydrophobic lens coating that repels water

Supported by HyperSmooth video stabilization; use with a gimbal for even smoother, more cinematic results

Easy to attach, with no tools needed

Part of the high-performance HB-Series Lens collection—exclusively for HERO13 Black

Includes GoPro’s Limited Lifetime Warranty

Here are a couple stills from some test video I shot with the Anamorphic Lens:

Really nice promo from GoPro:

Learn more about the new HB Series Anamorphic Lens Mod on the GoPro website. I will be doing some more testing this Summer once I recover from knee replacement surgery this month.

360 MAX Updated w/ Invisible Pole

GoPro has released a range of new GoPro 360 products, beginning with the return of the upgraded MAX 360 camera. This 5.6K spherical camera now includes the MAX Enduro Battery and a revamped mounting system, ensuring compatibility with all standard ¼-20 tripod mounts—all for just $349.99 MSRP.

Additionally, they’re launching a completely revamped 360 mobile editing experience within the Quik App, featuring a host of user-friendly tools that make editing footage from the MAX 360 camera simpler than ever.

AI-Powered Object Tracking: Pick a subject and Quik uses the power of AI to keep that object in view and in focus, automatically, for the entirety of the clip.

Pick a subject and Quik uses the power of AI to keep that object in view and in focus, automatically, for the entirety of the clip. Keyframing: Set your view precisely where you want it. And adjust the Digital Lens setting to dial in your perfect edit.

Set your view precisely where you want it. And adjust the Digital Lens setting to dial in your perfect edit. CameraFx: Add dynamic, cinematic camera movements like backflips, barrel rolls and more with just a tap.

Add dynamic, cinematic camera movements like backflips, barrel rolls and more with just a tap. Automatic Transitions: Add and combine unlimited ReFrame Modes throughout an edit, and Quik will create smooth transitions between the clips.

Add and combine unlimited ReFrame Modes throughout an edit, and Quik will create smooth transitions between the clips. Single Clip Edits: Add filters, change volume or make color adjustments to single clips from 360 photos and videos.

Add filters, change volume or make color adjustments to single clips from 360 photos and videos. A New Frame Grab Tool: For easier creation of photos from video stills.

“MAX never misses—and that’s why it’s the go-to 360 camera for the world’s most creative athletes, adventurers and content creators. Getting ‘the shot’ has never been this easy,” says GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. “And with the Quik App’s new 360 editing experience, featuring AI-powered Object Tracking and simplified but powerful editing tools, it’s never been this easy or fun to edit your 360 content into amazing sharable moments.” “And this is just the beginning,” Woodman adds. “We’re excited to launch powerful new app features on an ongoing basis to keep taking the GoPro 360 experience further and further this year.”

With 6 mics built into MAX, you capture the world in 360 spatial field with enhanced noise reduction and audio leveling. Just the few tests I’ve tried with it so far, I was surprised how much of an improvement it is over the earlier versions.

Premium “invisible” extension pole for 360 + traditional video

Stretching to 48in (122cm) and collapsing to 10in (25cm), this extension pole is great for capturing selfie footage, rising above the action or getting closer to it. When used with 360 cameras, it completely vanishes out of the shot, letting you create incredible self-capture shots that look as if you’re being recorded by another person.

Capture the action and not the pole. The GoPro Quik software can remove the extension pole and mount in your footage to give a clean “drone-like” result in your video.

I will be doing a full feature review later this Summer just on the Quik app and all the camera control and editing features, so stay tuned…

All-New 360 Editing Experience + AI-Powered Object Tracking in the Quik App and Adobe Plugins

GoPro has made editing the 360 footage right on your iPhone for various output options. One of the best updates is to their selectable AI-powered Object Tracking. You simply locate the object in your 360 FOV footage and drag out a selection on the screen and it starts tracking automatically.

Here’s a quick edit right out of the iPhone app of the dog running around with automated Object Tracking:

Learn more about the MAX 360 cam and updated capabilities on the GoPro website.

New Limited Edition Polar White HERO13 Black

White is the new Black?

For a limited time, you can get the HERO13 Black in Polar White (MSRP $400)

It’s the same GoPro HERO 13 Black under the skin, but the fashionable White color may be attractive enough to spend an extra $50 for it.

Learn more about the Limited Edition HERO13 Black in Polar White on the GoPro website.