Shoot a short film with a Nikon Z6 or Z7 camera and a Nikkor lens, post it on YouTube or Vimeo, send note of your participation to Nikon until the end of August and you may win Nikon’s video contest.

Nikon Inc. announced recently the “Follow Your Passion” video contest, which encourages content creators across the United States to capture their passion using a Nikon Z series mirrorless camera. Entrants can submit a short film for a chance to win a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit and up to $25,000 in prize money.

To enter, users are invited to submit a video project from 3 to 5 minutes in length, captured with a Nikon Z 6 or Z 7, showcasing their passion through filmmaking. Interested participants can submit videos until Saturday, August 31, 2019. Videos must be shot with a Nikon Z 6 or Z 7 and a Nikkor lens. As proof, participants have to include an unedited still image taken during filming.

Now, if you don’t own a Nikon Z camera but dream of winning a a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit plus the prize money, how do you manage to participate? Well, Nikon is also giving users the chance to discover why the Nikon Z series is a new star in small-footprint productions with the Nikon “Test Drive” Program. This Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit rental program, available at approximately 138 retailer locations nationwide, will provide more creators with the opportunity to experience first-hand what the Nikon Z series is capable of.

Rent a Nikon Z to win a Nikon Z

Through the “Test Drive” program, consumers can rent a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit from a participating retailer for up to $99.95 for three days or up to $149.95 for one-week (participants should read the complete conditions . This program offers an extremely cost-effective way for consumers to capture their contest submission, or simply to explore their passion for filmmaking. Additional information, including a list of participating retailers can be found at www.nikonusa.com/ztestdrive.

“Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker, an aspiring creator, or a stills shooter eager to explore the world of video, this is the contest that will give you a chance to follow your passion, share it with the world and potentially be rewarded for your work,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “The Nikon Z series offers an extensive video feature set that opens up a world of possibilities for filmmakers; and with the Test Drive program, Nikon makes it easy to explore those possibilities.”

The Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit

The first, second and third place winners of the Nikon “Follow Your Passion” Z series video contest will each receive a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit worth approximately $4,000. Additionally, the first and second place winners will take home $25,000 and $10,000 in prize money, respectively.

Full contest details, including rules can be found by visiting www.followyourpassion.com.

The Nikon Z for Video Capture:

The versatile Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 full-frame mirrorless cameras are ideal for content creators who are serious about filmmaking. Both Z series cameras capture full-frame 4K Ultra HD video and come equipped with fast hybrid AF systems, 5-axis in-body image stabilization and Nikon-designed FX-format BSI CMOS image sensors that deliver outstanding image quality and powerful video performance. These cameras also offer advanced features for videographers, including focus peaking, time-code, 10-bit output with N-Log via HDMI, along with stellar sharpness, low-light ability and dynamic range.

The Nikon Z6 Filmmaker’s Kit pairs the powerfully cinematic Z6 with a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, Mount Adapter FTZ, MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer, RODE VideoMic Pro+ Microphone, Atomos Ninja V 4K Recording Monitor and more, allowing users to unlock the camera’s full video potential.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now