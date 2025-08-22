NIKON ANNOUNCES THE NIKKOR Z 24-70MM F/2.8 S II LENS

Nikon announced the release of the new NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, a standard zoom lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX format mirrorless cameras. This second generation of the acclaimed NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S brings enhancements to image quality, speed, and handling, further improving upon a lens that was already a popular choice for all types of imaging professionals.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens

As part of the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is a standard zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8, covering the versatile focal length range from wide-angle 24mm to medium-telephoto 70mm for full-frame/FX format cameras. It features a first in its class internal zoom mechanism, and it’s also the lightest in its class, weighing approx 675 g (1.49 lbs.). Additionally, the internal zoom mechanism increases zooming stability as well as dust- and drip-resistant performance.

It is the first zoom lens to adopt Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) motors for the AF drive, achieving the fastest autofocusing in Nikon history with extremely precise and quiet AF control. Autofocus is approximately 5x faster than that of the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, and AF tracking performance during zooming has been enhanced by approximately 60%, making it even easier to capture decisive moments with fast-moving subjects such as athletes in action.

As a new-generation f/2.8 standard zoom lens that combines outstanding image quality and superior agility, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is the lens for those seeking high levels of performance in both still image and video recording, even when shooting in a variety of conditions or harsh environments.

NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Primary features

The multi-focusing system, incorporating Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) technology for the first time in a zoom lens, achieves the fastest autofocusing in Nikon history, delivering extremely precise and quiet AF for both still image and video recording.

A compact design with the lightest weight (approx. 675g) in its class*5 and a 77mm filter attachment size makes it easy to carry and reduces fatigue when shooting handheld.

The first lens in its category to feature an internal zoom mechanism that prevents dust and debris from entering the lens during zooming, providing superior dust- and drip-resistant performance. Even when zooming, it maintains its balance for flexible use of a variety of video accessories.

A newly developed 11-blade diaphragm enables very circular bokeh.

Optimized for video recording with a design that suppresses focus breathing.

Equipped with a control ring clicking switch, allowing the tactile “click” of control ring operation to be turned on or off as needed.

The lens supports a minimum focus distance of 0.24 m at the wide-angle end and 0.33 m at the telephoto end, with a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.21× at the wide-angle end and 0.32× at the telephoto end, allowing users to get closer to their subjects for dynamic expression.

Includes Meso Amorphous Coat, which offers the best anti-reflection performance in Nikon history, and ARNEO Coat for effective suppression of ghosting and flare, resulting in clear images.

The lens hood features a filter adjustment window, enabling users to adjust circular polarizing and variable ND filters without removing the lens hood.

Price and Availability

The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens will be available in mid-September for a suggested retail price of $2,799.95. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.