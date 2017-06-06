Offering maximum versatility whether shooting vast landscapes, architecture, interiors or events, the new wide-angle lenses from Nikon are also vlogging or video tools to explore.

The three NIKKOR lenses cover a wide range of wide-angle applications. The new ultra-wide zoom and lightweight DX-format AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR is an excellent value for budding shutterbugs and novice shooters looking to explore a wide-angle point of view, while the new AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED is an FX-format circular fisheye zoom lens for photographers and content creators who desire a truly unique perspective. Lastly, the new AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED is, adds Nikon, “a superior prime lens that provides professional and advanced photographers the ultimate in wide-angle image quality.”

“Nikon continues to push the limits of optical excellence, while making new perspectives more attainable than ever before with our latest wide-angle NIKKOR offerings,” said Kosuke Kawaura, Director of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc. “Whether a photographer is a novice learning the art of landscapes, an enthusiastic video creator or a working professional shooter, Nikon now makes the wide-angle perspective achievable for everyone.”

The AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR offers those using DX-format new perspectives, being a good choice for travel and landscape, group portrait or vlogging on an affordable lens, which has a suggested retail price of $309.95. Featuring the equivalent of 3.5 stops of Vibration Reduction (VR) performance, to help capture sharp images while handheld or in challenging light, the lens includes Nikon’s Pulse Motor technology for super-fast and whisper quiet AF operation- which is especially useful when recording video.

A circular fisheye for photographers and content creators, the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED is the first full-frame fisheye zoom from Nikon, a tool that photographers and filmmakers may want to try, for a different interpretation of the world. The new lens design provides a creative circular 180-degree vertical / horizontal angle of view on full frame cameras, and zooms to a non-circular fisheye view (180-degree diagonal angle of view) on the long end of the focal range. The lens can also be used on DX-format cameras for a distinctive point-of-view and extreme wide-angle applications. When looking to push creative boundaries, the intriguing perspective from a fisheye lens should be considered to provide a distinct look to your photos and videos, such as a dramatic emphasis on a subject or an extremely wide interior point of view.

According to Nikon, the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED is also the latest in Nikon’s Gold Ring Series of premier lenses and features a next-generation design for high-resolution Nikon DSLR cameras. Made for advanced photographers and creators, this durable lens is constructed of lightweight magnesium alloy, and employs internal focusing (IF) to retain its compact size, even while focusing. It is also Nikon’s latest lens to use an electromagnetic diaphragm for consistent exposure during high speed shooting, or smooth exposure control while capturing video.

The optical formula of the Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm consists of three ED elements to reduce chromatic aberration, while two aspherical lens elements minimize coma, even at the widest aperture, and enable a more compact lens size. Additionally, the front lens element is coated with Nikon’s non-stick Fluorine coat to help resist dirt, fingerprints and smudges, while Nikon’s exclusive Nano Crystal Coat helps reduce ghost and flare.

The Nikon AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED is available for a suggested retail price of $1249.95.

The third new lens is the AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED, the latest in the Gold Ring series of f/1.4 primes in the NIKKOR Line. This wide-angle lens is a welcome addition to Nikon’s stable of impressive f/1.4 primes that give professional photographers and creators the highest levels of image quality and performance. The family includes the AF-S 24mm f/1.4G ED, AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G, AF-S NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4G, AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G and AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED.

With a fast f/1.4 maximum aperture and nine blade rounded diaphragm, it affords a shallow depth of field with gorgeous bokeh and stellar low light performance, making it a great choice for shooting low light landscapes, interiors and events. The optical construction of the lens is engineered for the best possible wide-angle image quality. It consists of 14 elements in 11 groups, with three aspherical elements that virtually eliminate coma, aberration and distortion, with two ED glass elements that minimize chromatic aberration. The lens also uses Nikon’s Nano Crystal coat to reduce instances of ghosting and flare.

The AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED will be available in late June for a suggested retail price of $1999.95.

Was This Post Helpful: