Upgrade With Nikon’s New D780 “Trade Up” Program

Today, Nikon Inc. announced a limited-time trade-in program that makes it easy to step up to the Nikon D780, Nikon’s latest full-frame DSLR. The D780 is a new kind of DSLR camera that harnesses both Nikon’s legacy in DSLR expertise and new innovative mirrorless technology to offer an unbeatable combination of versatility and agility for both photographers and videographers.

Trade-in any working camera, from any brand, starting Monday, February 3 through Sunday, March 29, 2020, and save $300 on the much-anticipated Nikon D780, in addition to your camera’s trade-in value* The limited-time offer is valid for both the camera body-only and lens kit configurations at Nikon authorized dealers or through the Nikon Store. Consumers who already ordered or pre-ordered a D780 through a participating retailer can also retroactively participate. For more information about the Trade Up to the D780 Program, including full terms and conditions, please visit nikonusa.com/D780tradeup.

The recently announced Nikon D780 breaks boundaries of what’s possible in a DSLR camera; it’s a capable companion that’s equally at home in the hands of an enthusiast, pro photographer or content creator. Whether capturing landscapes, weddings, Astro-landscapes, sports or as part of a production in 4K UHD, the D780 combines the best of the renowned reliability of Nikon’s legendary DSLR cameras with the innovative AF technology of the new mirrorless Z series to be the best of both worlds. While retaining the benefits of a DSLR such as extended battery life and an optical viewfinder, the D780 adds advanced autofocus capabilities for video and live view, silent shooting and extensive new video features, to exceed expectations for any creative endeavor.

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the new Nikon D780, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

