Nikon’s 4K 12-Bit RAW Via HDMI Now Available for Z6 and Z7 Owners

Profile Picture Brian Hallett December 17, 2019

Nikon’s Z6 and Z7 have gone RAW via HDMI. This paid upgrade ($199.95)  for 12-bit 4K UHD or full-HD RAW video to be recorded to select models of Atomos video recorders connected to a Nikon Z 7 or Z 6 camera via a HDMI connector has finally landed. In this little bit of raw wizardry by Atomos and Nikon the raw video is not subjected to in-camera processing, all information that is outputted from the image sensor is preserved and can be used later in post-production. Specifically, that raw video will be turned into ProRes Raw by an Atomos Ninja V to be used in FCPX.  Nikon’s raw video output upgrade is available now for an $199.95 fee, and will require installation by a Nikon Service Center.

 

RAW video output function (4K UHD and Full HD)

Developed in conjunction with Atomos, this capability enables recording of RAW video, which has greater flexibility for color grading compared to other video formats. Nikon Z7 and Z6, a Nikon videographers’ dream

With this upgrade, 12-bit 4K UHD or full-HD RAW video can be recorded*3 to select models of Atomos video recorders*4 connected to a Z 7 or Z 6 camera via a HDMI connector. As RAW video is not subjected to in-camera processing, all information that is outputted from the image sensor is preserved. This abundance of information can later be used in post-production.

The RAW video output capability upgrade can be installed at a Nikon service center and will incur a fee but will be included free of charge as part of Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s kit bundles. Those customers in the United States who have already purchased a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s kit (Product #13545) will be eligible to have the fee waived (proof of purchase required). For more details about the Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s kit, please visit here.

For additional technical information, equipment requirements and instructions on requesting the RAW video output upgrade, please visit: www.nikonusa.com/RAWvideo.

Price and Availability

The firmware update Ver. 2.20 which enables CFexpress functionality is available now, free of charge. Please visit The Nikon Z series Firmware update page to download and find more information.

The RAW video output upgrade is available starting today and will require installation by a Nikon Service Center. A $199.95* fee will apply. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Maxon and Red Giant unite to offer powerful content creation solutions

Profile Picture
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

