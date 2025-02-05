Nikon announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S, a fast wide-angle prime lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.

The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S is part of the S-Line series, but the “S” at the end may also mean that the company is “showing off” with this demonstration of outstanding optical performance.

Introduced by the company as “our finest 35mm lens ever”, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S combines a classic focal length with an unprecedented f/1.2 maximum aperture and beautiful bokeh quality. Every element of a scene portrayed in stunning detail—only possible thanks to the unique dimensions and advanced technology of the Nikon Z mount, the company claims.

The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S offers all of the benefits of a medium wide-angle field of view with ideal bokeh characteristics. For environmental portraits at wide apertures, in-focus details blend seamlessly into smooth blurred backgrounds giving images an incredible sense of depth. As Nikon states, “famed storytelling focal length meets extraordinary light-gathering ability.”

Sharing the same design concept as the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S and the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, it offers superior rendering capabilities as well as delivering depiction with a sense of depth, even at its wide angle of view, and is a clear and logic addition to the S-Line, a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control. With the addition of the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S, Nikon’s mirrorless Z system now boasts a trio of high-performance, fast aperture primes covering three essential focal lengths for visual storytelling.

The optics are constructed by employing three ED glass elements and one aspherical ED glass element, enabling effective aberration reduction. In addition, the application of Meso Amorphous Coat, Nano Crystal Coat, and ARNEO Coat minimizes ghosting and flares, providing outstanding optical performance. The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S supports diverse imaging expressions, including portraiture such as weddings, street photography, and video recording.

At f/1.2, depth of field is razor-thin, making accurate focus essential. The Multi-Focus System of the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S includes two high-precision STM autofocus motors, which work in tandem to deliver precise, accurate focus at all distances, and improved image quality close up. Nikon notes that the lens “is designed to work with the advanced face and eye-detection autofocus capabilities of Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras. This powerful combination helps ensure that focus will be right where you want it—even wide open at f/1.2.”

The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S can now be preordered at Nikon. It has a price of $2,799.95.