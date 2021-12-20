Today, DZOFILM announces the new Vespid 16mm full-frame prime cine lens. Now, you can consider a full set of compact “Vespid” lenses to be eight lenses: 16mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, 90mm(macro),100mm, and 125mm. From 16mm to 125mm, DZOFILM has you covered. With original mount or DZOFILM Octopus adapters, these lenses can be adapted to PL/EF/LPL/E/L/RF/X mounts.

The 16mm is built with one piece of aspherical, three pieces of ED, and four pieces of high-resolution glasses, a total of 14 elements in 10 groups designed to help control distortion well. That is what DZOFILM says on their press release, but I think I’ll have to wait and see the distortion control in person. Last I checked, the 25mm had a bit of distortion in its image.

Vespid 16mm

Even as early as Vespid Prime was designed, a consistent look came first. Like the other Vespid Prime lenses, the 16mm shows precise color reproduction, appropriate images contrast, and featured flare.

With APO Design and ED lenses

According to DZOFILM, the 16mm sports an appropriate sharpness to generate a cinematic feeling while expressing an organic look and fine details.

Negligible breathing effect

Even compact and portable like a wasp, Vespid Prime uses a multi-group of floating lenses, ensuring minimal breathing effects when shifting focus.

With compatible mechanical design

Consistent lens structure enables swift interchange among Vespid lenses. Having the same design as other vespid lenses, 16mm adopts 270° focus throw of the focus ring and infinite aperture.

Wider coverage, shallower depth of field, promise users a bright future

Except Macro 90mm/16mm T2.8, all Vespid lenses have a constant T2.1 stop. With 16-blades, 16mm has perfect aberration correction. No obvious sharp edge nor bright spot.

Vespid 16mm Price

DZOFILM Vespid 16mm T2.8 is $1,799, while the whole Vespid prime set is $10,489. DZOFILM offers an Early Bird Discount if purchased before January 20th, 2022. During the discount period, 16mm sells for $1,699, while the whole Vespid prime set is $10,298.