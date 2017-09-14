The SmallHD 1703-P3X is the company’s newest 17″ production monitor, eqquiped with a wide color gamut display that is bright enough to see outdoors, with an amazing viewing angle.

Last February SmallHD expanded its 700 and 1700 series, and at the time introduced the 1703-P3, which is SmallHD’s first reference grade monitor. The 1703-P3 features true 10-bit color processing to deliver over a billion colors. It covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, features a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 179° viewing angle, along with SmallHD’s Pagebuilder OS and large toolset.

The 1703-P3 is designed to serve the color display demands of both on-set and post-production color grading professionals. Each 1703-P3 monitor comes pre-calibrated for DCI-P3 mastering, covering 100% DCI-P3 with a Delta E average of 0.5. Users can easily install their own 3D LUT calibration with advanced color management solutions like Light Illusion’s, LightSpace CMS, or SpectraCal’s CalMAN.

We’re now in September, IBC 2017 is about to start in Amsterdam, and SmallHD has a new 17 inch monitor, the SmallHD 1703-P3X Production Monitor. According to the information provided by the company, the new unit “has the accuracy and viewing angle that rivals OLED, that’s bright enough to see outside.” That’s not all, though, as the monitor offers, among other things, “an amazing viewing angle.”

Each 1703-P3X monitor comes precalibrated for DCI-P3 mastering, covering 100% DCI-P3 with a Delta E average of 0.8m and users have no trouble, adds SmallHD, installing their own 3D LUT calibration with advanced color management solutions like Light Illusion’s, LightSpace CMS, or SpectraCal’s CalMAN. Load any 3D LUT via SD card using SmallHD’s ColorFlow 3D LUT engine.

If by now you feel the specifications are very similar to those of the SmallHD 1703-P3 launched last February, it is because they are. In fact, if you feel that this is the monitor you want, and have an “old” 17 inch from the previous model, you’ll be glad to know that SmallHD, the company, is creating an upgrade path for the new panel. Yes, there is a P3X Upgrade Path, and you’ll find information about the program visiting SmallHD’s website.

The company believes that the 1703 P3X is set up to be an extremely versatile workhorse monitor for Focus Pullers, Directors, and DITs alike. Discover the monitor at IBC 2017, Amsterdam, at booth number 12.E65. Price for this new monitor? $3699.00.

