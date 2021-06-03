Panasonic introduced this month a new large-aperture standard fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 (S-S50), which will be available by the end of June for $447.99.

Fast, accurate autofocus, smooth aperture changes and a mechanism to suppress focus breathing make the new Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 ideal for video shooting. Photographers will love it too!

The new Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 is the second addition to the series of four F1.8 large-aperture lenses based on the L-Mount system standard. Panasonic notes that now users have a total of four F1.8 lenses from the LUMIX S Series that feature a common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantages in use. For example, when the camera is on a gimbal, it is easy to exchange these lenses quickly with minimum adjustment of connected gears. Common filters can also be used thanks to the same 67 mm filter thread.

The LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 is comprised of nine lens elements in eight groups including three aspherical lenses, one ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lens and one UHR (Ultra-High Refractive Index) lens. The use of three aspherical lenses realises both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses. The ED lens effectively suppresses chromatic aberration. The lens has a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm, which produces beautiful round shapes in the blurred background areas of open aperture footage.

A new 24mm and a 35mm F1.8 are coming

The LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 is suitable for a variety of subjects ranging from portrait to landscape. It also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing. Together with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, the LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 lens ensures professional quality video recording. This is a lens that is critical for the modern content creator, allowing you to record beautiful 4K video and stills without disturbing your subject.

With its compact size and light weight at approximately 300g, the LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 is easy to take along to any shoot. The rugged dust/splash resistant design withstands use under harsh conditions even at minus 10 degrees Celsius for high durability. One note to remember: Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

Panasonic has more lenses to join LUMIX S 50mm F1.8. A new 24mm and a 35mm F1.8 large-aperture lens are under development to further enhance the LUMIX S Series lens lineup. The Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance is committed to the development of L-Mount lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfill the needs of customers.

The LUMIX PRO programme

The LUMIX S-S50 is a qualifying product for the LUMIX PRO programme. The LUMIX PRO programme is designed to support LUMIX users when they need it the most, with a range of benefits available to members not only in their own countries but also in countries that they visit for work. There are two levels of Lumix Pro Services (LPS) in the US; LPS Platinum and LPS Red.

LPS Platinum is designed for professional photographers, filmmakers and cinematographers, offering prioritized support, expedited delivery and repairs, special discounts, exclusive phone support and more. Our goal is to provide everything you count on to operate and grow a successful business with Lumix.

LPS Red is for non-professional photographers and videographers using Lumix gear. The program gives you easy access to service and repairs, allows you to manage your gear and warranty information and qualifies you for exclusive promotions and early access. The Lumix PRO Services team is specially trained and works exclusively on Lumix cameras, lenses and accessories. Check out www.lumix-pro.com for details and terms & conditions, on eligible levels, countries and products.