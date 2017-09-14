New Movie Edit Pro is 4K and 5x faster

Designed completely to customer feedback, that’s how MAGIX presents the brand new version of its Non-Linear Editor, Movie Edit Pro.

By Jose Antunes September 14, 2017 News, Post Production, Production

New Movie Edit Pro is 4K and 5x faster

A smoother display for up to 4K resolution and video editing that is 5x faster are some of the features of the new version of MAGIX’s Movie Edit Pro.

Faster speed and smoother previews were two of the requests made by customers of MAGIX’x Movie Edit Pro, and faster speeds and smoother previews they got. The company says this release brings to the market a software that has been designed completely to customer feedback and is the result of close cooperation between MAGIX developers and Movie Edit Pro users.

The brand new version of Movie Edit Pro represents a new way forward, as MAGIX intends this to be an ongoing collaboration with customers, with forthcoming updates to the program reflecting different features requested and that will be introduced. In fact, the company announced that “with the purchase of the latest Movie Edit Pro version, users will also receive forthcoming feature updates for free” and continued saying that one of the new features available in November offers users “total freedom in the Timeline “ as “tracks can be customized to the user’s needs at any time, enabling a simpler, more flexible video editing workflow. Another feature to be released in November designed in line with customer feedback is the chroma keying feature, which is now significantly more user-friendly.”

The version now launched and already available to download, includes the faster video editing, one of the features users requested the most. MAGIX says that the activation of INTEL GPU hardware acceleration allowed the program to run faster, even when editing hi-resolution material up to 4K, which now plays smoothly on your preview monitor.

The collection of effects is also expanded, with up to 1,500 effects available. Intros/outros, transitions, film templates and now soundtracks are available to users in a quantity and quality that’s never been seen before. In the new Movie Edit Pro Store, users can expand  their selection of effects already available in the program. The effects areas itself has been redesigned in an aesthetically pleasing, clearly laid-out tile format. All effects can be accessed with a single click, making video editing even easier and faster than ever before. A coupon worth up to € 49,95 / $49.95 / £39.95 in value for five effects is included in Plus and Premium program versions.

New Movie Edit Pro is 4K and 5x faster

Users of Movie Edit Pro can now work with 4 of the most-requested plug-ins: NewBlue ColorFast 2, NewBlue Elements Overlay, iZotope RX Elements & HitFilm Movie Essentials. The latest effect plug-ins are included in the Premium version and are available in the two other versions at a special price. Also included are picture-in-picture effects, split screens, high-quality sound optimization and original film effects.

Movie Edit Pro could not escape the fascination for 360 video, so the program now also provides a unique and complete solution for optimizing 360° recordings. The latest features such as 360° stitching and 360° perspective rotation complete the comprehensive set of 360° features with 360° effects and 360° to 2D cutout animation.

The new version of Movie Edit Pro is now available online and in stores worldwide, with three different versions to choose from:

  • Movie Edit Pro – $69.99
  • Movie Edit Pro Plus – $69.99
  • Movie Edit Pro Premium – $79.99

Follow the link for more information about the new Non-Linear Editor Movie Edit Pro from MAGIX.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

New SmallHD 1703-P3X rivals OLED

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Adobe Video at IBC 2017

Adobe Video at IBC 2017

September 13, 2017
Canon DP-V2411: new 4K reference display

Canon DP-V2411: new 4K reference display

September 12, 2017
Art Of The Shot: “Menashe” Cinematographer Yoni Brook

Art Of The Shot: “Menashe” Cinematographer Yoni Brook

September 12, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails