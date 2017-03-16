The full set of Cine MacroLuxes will be on-hand for demos at CW Sonderoptic’s NAB booth next April. Utilizing the same signature Leica optics and coatings as the +1, the new Cine MacroLuxes presented by CW Sonderoptic, can be stacked or cut together for consistently beautiful and creative images.

The +2, +1 and +0.5 optics share the same mechanical housing, meaning that all three are compatible with 95mm front diameter prime, zoom and anamorphic lenses and that all of the diopters can be stacked and combined for new effects. The addition of the Leica Cine MacroLux +2 offers a greater macro effect for table top and close up work. The much-requested +0.5 provides many more options for use with wide angle lenses.

CW Sonderoptic calls it “Reinventing the Diopter” and says that “the diopter, a secret weapon of classic cinematography for decreasing the minimum focus distance of lenses, has been reinvented for single sensor digital cameras. Often diopters are thought of as a tool for tabletop work on longer lenses, but the creative possibilities extend well beyond macro imaging into the world of the wide and the beautiful.”

The secret of the Leica Cine MacroLux, one reads on the information available, “is not just what happens in focus, but what happens out of focus, using the Cine MacroLux on wide or mid-range focal length lenses throws the background further out of focus and accentuates beautiful elements like focus fall off and bokeh.”

The modern lens design of the Leica Cine MacroLux creates a high performance optic with no perceptible light loss, spherical aberrations, color fringing or centering issues. The custom coatings offer it a high resolution and contrast along with a color temperature matched to the natural, neutral look of the Leica Summilux-C and Summicron-C lenses, although it also pairs well with other lenses, including anamorphics.

“Close focus wide angle cinematography is a very popular trend right now,” said Gerhard Baier, Managing Director of CW Sonderoptic, “and there is no easier way to bring that look to a large number of lenses than using the Leica Cine MacroLux +0.5. Plus, the fall-off characteristics give a feeling of increased aperture to any lens, even very wide focal lengths.”

“Adding the Cine MacroLux +2 was a must for completing this set. Even though all of these diopters can be stacked and combined, our clients doing macro work needed more flexibility and the +2 gives that to them because optically speaking, combining two +1’s does not exactly equal +2. It’s closer to +1.7.”

The new Leica Cine MacroLux +2 diopter will debut at MicroSalon Italia in Rome on March 17th. Each diopter is available for order now with delivery beginning in April.

The full set of Cine MacroLuxes will be on-hand for demos at CW Sonderoptic’s NAB booth (C4345).

