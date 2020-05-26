New Firmware For The Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K

Adding embedded Custom 3D LUTs in BRAW and 1/3rd stop increments when adjusting the ISO

Blackmagic Design announced a significant software update for the original Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K camera. This update adds localization for 11 languages, the ability to embed custom 3D LUTs in Blackmagic RAW clips, new customizable frame guides, and improved behavior for function buttons. The update also adds improved compatibility for embedded audio on SDI outputs, better jam sync timecode functionality, and much more. For usability, the update also adds 1/3rd stop increments when adjusting the ISO. You can go here to download the free update: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/support/

“This update adds a lot of new features to the original URSA Mini Pro 4.6K model, bringing it up to the latest software as the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 and URSA Broadcast,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s very exciting because now all URSA Mini Pro customers can upgrade to the latest software at no charge, giving them access to a range of powerful new capabilities to shoot with.”

