New Firmware For The Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K

Blackmagic Design announced a significant software update for the original Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K camera. This update adds localization for 11 languages, the ability to embed custom 3D LUTs in Blackmagic RAW clips, new customizable frame guides, and improved behavior for function buttons. The update also adds improved compatibility for embedded audio on SDI outputs, better jam sync timecode functionality, and much more. For usability, the update also adds 1/3rd stop increments when adjusting the ISO. You can go here to download the free update: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/support/
“This update adds a lot of new features to the original URSA Mini Pro 4.6K model, bringing it up to the latest software as the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 and URSA Broadcast,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s very exciting because now all URSA Mini Pro customers can upgrade to the latest software at no charge, giving them access to a range of powerful new capabilities to shoot with.”
Blackmagic Camera 6.9.3 Features
- Add language localization support.
- Add slider and 1/3rd stop increments when adjusting ISO.
- Add common off-speed frame rate options above slider.
- Add ability to embed custom LUTs in Blackmagic RAW clips.
- Add sidetone level adjustment.
- Add improved ballistics and scaling of audio meters.
- Add choice of -18 or -20dB reference levels for audio meters.
- Add ability to remap the HFR button.
- Add ability to disable function and HFR buttons.
- Add ability to remap VTR and Ret buttons on B4 lenses.
- Add quick media switching from the heads up display.
- Add support for HDR metadata in SDI output.
- Add ‘LUT’ icon to status text overlays.
- Add ‘PRE’ icon to status text overlays for preset timecode.
- Add 2:1, 1:1 and 4:5 monitoring frame guides.
- Add customizable frame guides.
- Add ability to lock timecode to SDI Input.
- Retain jam synced timecode after power cycle.
- Improved jam sync timecode accuracy after playback.
- Improved stability when using external or program reference.
- Improved compatibility for embedded audio on SDI outputs.
- Improved accuracy of status text on SDI outputs.
- Improved ND filter status text.
- Improved auto exposure speed and performance.
- Improved media formatting user interface.
