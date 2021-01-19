News

New Firmware for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K
January 19, 2021
Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12KBlackmagic Design updates their new Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K. You can download the firmware update here:

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K Updates:

  • Improved time remaining readout.
  • Improved focus assist thresholds.
  • Updates for manufacturing.
  • General performance improvements.

This new firmware is not a significant update to the URSA Mini Pro 12K and focuses on small but rather essential features. For me, the focus assist while shooting 12K is an update I see as the most critical. If you miss focus in 12K, you MISS it. The new focus assist thresholds allow the operator to adjust the focus’s strength or weakness to assist color outlines on the LCD screen. 

Shooting in 12K, or any resolution, also means you need accurate time remaining on your media. In 12K, your CFast 2.0 card recording times will be limited, and accuracy may mean that next take goes on the current CFast 2.0 card or the next. 

