New Blackmagic Firmware 7.7 for URSA Mini Pro 12K Camera

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K
December 20, 2021
Blackmagic Design announced Camera Firmware 7.7 update, which further enhances sensor performance for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K. 

URSA Mini 12K

This update refines the sensor’s unique technology with fine adjustments to the demosaic algorithm, leading to a more neutral color balance and enhanced sharpness of shadow details for better overall image quality.

Blackmagic Camera Firmware 7.7 update for URSA Mini Pro 12K optimizes the 12K sensor by further improving the clarity of fine detail in shadow regions. It also provides a more neutral color balance with a more accurate starting point for better skin tones while still retaining the natural soft highlight roll off of film, which customers enjoy from URSA Mini Pro 12K. 

In addition, the incidence of moire has been reduced when capturing ultra-high resolution scenes with very high-frequency fabrics or architectural textures.

Blackmagic Camera 7.7 update is available now as a free download from http://bmd.link/hRg4hR

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K

 

