New Cinema Vista 65mm T1.5 Announced by Tokina

Tokina announced a brand new addition to the Tokina Cinema Vista prime lens line up, the Tokina Cinema Vista 65mm T1.5. The new 65mm T1.5 expands the number of Cinema Vista prime lenses to a nine lens kit, covering you and your camera for just about any point of view needed.

The Tokina Cinema Vista 65mm T1.5 matches the rest of the Tokina Cinema Vista primes with a 46.7mm image circle, covering large format sensors, a matching 114mm front diameter, and course, the new 65mm T1.5 matches look-wise too as it should.

The price for the new Tokina Cinema Vista 65mm T1.5 is $7,499. This price is a bit more than the standard focal lengths available, like the 50mm, 35mm, and 85mm, which cost around $5,999 each but less than the Tokina Cinema Vista 135mm and it’s $8,999 price. To compare, which I am not a huge fan to do, but it is what it is, a Zeiss Supreme Prime 65mm T1.5 costs $20,625. To compare the low end, the cost of a Sigma Cine 85mm T1.5 costs $3,899.

Why add a 65mm or 40mm, which Tokina announced in November 2020, to the Cinema Vista prime lens kit? These two “in-between” focal lengths offer flexibility to many productions and pull the Tokina Cinema Vista line-up closer to higher-end lens manufacturers’ offerings.

Optically, the Tokina Cinema Vista 65mm T1.5 lens has 13 groups with 14 elements and a nine-blade aperture. Like the rest of the Tokina Cinema Vista prime lenses, the 65mm T1.5 should have a well-controlled lens distortion and chromatic aberration. Tokina claims the 65mm T1.5 has minimal focus breathing and a soft pleasing flare.

The entire Tokina Cinema Vista T1.5 Prime line-up equal 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65mm, 85mm, 105mm, and 135mm lenses.

Tokina Cinema Vista 65mm T1.5 Features