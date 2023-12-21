New Blackmagic Camera 8.5 Beta Released

Blackmagic recently released new firmware for their Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2, Blackmagic Camera App, and Blackmagic Camera 8.5. Some highlights are improved ISO controls to allow lower ISO ranges, the Flip image now flips the image vertically and horizontally for SLR lenses, and an issue with audio sync when switching lenses during recording was addressed.

I always love to see manufacturers updating their cameras rather than just the most recently released cameras. People invest quite a bit of themselves into a system, and everyone wants to see their camera improve without the need to sell and buy a new version.

What’s new in Blackmagic Camera 8.5 Beta

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2

Improved SDI output latency.

Adds media pool file browser.

Adds Blackmagic Cloud clip uploads.

Adds direct uploads to DaVinci Resolve projects.

Adds proxy recording for Blackmagic RAW and ProRes.

Adds Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming protocol.

Adds the ability to update and manage camera via ethernet.

Adds REST control API for remote control.

Adds login and secure certificate support.

Adds network time protocol support.

Adds web media manager support.

Adds file transfer protocol support.

Adds selective tally color setting.

Adds SMB file sharing support.

Improved lens compatibility.

Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder G2

Improved ISO tally color from orange to yellow.

Known limitations and issues in 8.5 Beta

Proxy

Proxy recording is only possible in Blackmagic RAW or ProRes.

Off-speed proxy are recorded at the project frame rate and tagged with the sensor frame rate metadata. These currently play in Resolve 18.6.4 at project rate rather than off-speed corrected rate. Deleting off-speed proxies and re-generating them in Resolve is recommended.

Timelapse recordings will not have proxy files recorded with them, these will need to be generated in DaVinci Resolve.

Dual card clips will only upload to cloud if recorded directly to a project with the ‘Originals and Proxies’ setting. Until braw2 clip has completed uploading the clip will play at double speed and second half of the clip will show in Resolve as media offline.

Deleting a dual card clip in the camera media pool will not delete the matching .braw2 clip.

Streaming

Streaming to YouTube SRT (Beta) requires crafting the XML for entering password.

Cloud uploads will be paused whilst streaming.

Issues

AV sync is out on SDI outputs when H.264 or H.265 is selected for camera’s record format.

Pixel recalibration failing at all frame rates other than 24 and 23.98fps.

What’s new in Blackmagic Web Presenter 3.4

This software update adds a new REST API on Web Presenter HD and Web Presenter 4K models. If you are a software developer, the REST API allows you to integrate Web Presenter into automation systems so you can customize all streaming parameters to get precise control over streaming. This is more powerful than the simpler XML based settings on the regular streaming settings. Plus you can update streaming platform details remotely and even build a custom application to control the web presenter with the features you need.

This update also includes a bug fix to ensure mobile tethering works with the latest Google Pixel phones. Plus this update fixes a bug with H.265 streaming with SRT on YouTube where it won’t stream correctly. To fix this the default steaming settings have been changed to H.264 until the bug is fixed. However this codec setting is set in the XML file so it can be overridden if required.