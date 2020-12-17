New Blackmagic Camera 7.2 Update Available

Newly released, the Blackmagic Camera 7.2 update adds support for Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder to Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K for longer recording times. The new Blackmagic Camera firmware 7.2 means you can now record to fast 2.5 inch SATA or U.2 NVMe SSDs.

Designed specifically for URSA Mini Pro 12K, Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder is controlled directly by the camera using the USB-C connection and is seamlessly integrated by attaching between the back of the camera and the battery. You can even plug the URSA Mini Recorder directly into your computer to transfer footage from your U.2 or SATA drives.

This update also improves generation 5 color science for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, so the video dynamic range setting has a better roll off in highlights. In addition, Blackmagic Camera 7.2 update provides improved recording of constant quality in all resolutions and constant bitrate in 4K formats, as well as enhanced demosaic for improved rendering of fine detail.

This update also improves anamorphic support by applying desqueeze by default in camera and DaVinci Resolve, provides better support for CN-E and Cabrio lenses and lens data, and improves battery percentage readout as well as general performance and stability improvements for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K.

This update also installs Blackmagic RAW 2.0 Beta 4 to play back clips easily on your desktop, as well as installing Blackmagic RAW Speed Test and third party Blackmagic RAW plugins.

Blackmagic Camera 7.2 is available now as a free download from http://bmd.link/9kTHkR