The new Airport Advantage Plus rolling camera bag maximizes camera gear for international flights and allows you to carry your gear with you all the time.

With airlines imposing more restrictions on the weight carried by passengers, photographers and videographers moving around the world have a hard time deciding what to carry with them on assignment. That’s where the new Airport Advantage Plus rolling camera bag, from Think Tank Photo, comes in. Designed for traveling professionals, the bad complies with carry-on requirements, allowing those professionals to keep their most valuable gear safe and near them when they fly.

The new roller’s ultra-lightweight design at 6.9 lbs. (3.1 kg) helps meet weight restrictions, yet features the same level of protection for which Think Tank is known. Its dedicated laptop pocket fits up to a 17” laptop in a padded sleeve, a 10” tablet, or an Eagle Creek Medium Clothing Folder for overnight trips.

The Airport Advantage Pus holds one gripped DSLR with lens attached, one ungripped DSLR with lens attached, plus five to eight additional lenses, and a 17” laptop. Or, it can hold two gripped DSLRs with lenses detached, plus five to seven lenses. For Mirrorless users, the roller can fit two bodies with a crazy amount of lenses. It can hold up to a 200–400 f/4 detached (hood reversed) lens.

“Traveling photographers are finding it increasingly difficult to keep their most valuable and fragile gear—their bodies, lenses, and laptops—near them and safe from rough baggage handling,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer. “The new Airport Advantage Plus was designed with not only this in mind, but with the more restrictive size and weight requirements that go with international travel.”

Key features of the new Airport Advantage Plus:

Multi-use interior for cameras and clothes

Custom designed retractable handle with inset channel on aluminum tubing for added strength and durability

Extra tall handle height keeps the bag away from feet when rolling

Tripod mount pocket on side (Additional straps included for larger tripods)

YKK RC Fuse zippers, ballistic nylon, and closed-cell PU foam are the highest quality materials in the industry

Lockable zipper sliders (lock not included)

Travel pouch included for organizing clothing or shoes

Interior zippered pockets for batteries, memory cards, filters and accessories

User-replaceable retractable handle, wheels, wheel housings, and front foot extends product life

Custom-designed, high-performance, 80mm wheels with sealed ABEC grade 5 bearings for quiet rolling

Seam-sealed rain cover included

Handles on three sides ensure rapid and easy retrieval from overhead bins, car trunks, etc.

Reinforced dividers support heavy gear and maintain strength over time

Business card holder on top for identification

The Airport Advantage Plus is available from Think Tank Photo. The new roller bag costs $ 289.75. Follow the link for more information.

