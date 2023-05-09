NAB Show

Canon expands the Flex Zoom line up with the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7

At NAB Show 2023, Canon “flexed” their lens muscle by updating the Flex Zoom line. The two new lenses, the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7, offer options when it comes to 35mm and full frame (when using the relay kits), as well as interchangeable EF and PL mounts on the lens. As Kenny shared during the chat, that’s why they are called flex!

Check out the conversation straight from the NAB Floor.

More info about the expansion of the Flex Zoom Line can be found at the Canon Press Release.

