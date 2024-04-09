Throughout NAB we’ll be interviewing key companies and influencers in the film and video space. We’ll talk gear, technology and NAB Show announcements. Join as at our booth C3334 in Central Hall to watch any of the presentations live.

Sunday, April 14

10:00am – Jeff Larsen, TikTok, Founder of SíPo Studios

12:00pm – Sean King, SVP Veritone, Discusses Ask Veri, Veritone’s, the conversational AI for interacting with their asset management platform

12:30pm – Addy Ghani, VP of Virtual Production at Disguise, talks about their groundbreaking work in the emerging world of virtual production

1:00pm – Vegas Creative Software reveal their new AI tools for VEGAS Pro

2:00pm – LumaTouch Co-Founder Terri Morgan, discusses their mobile editing platform LumaFusion, video editing re-imagined for mobile.

2:30pm – Abe & Matt Weinberg of The Prismatic Company share about their component-based approach to infographics and general digital content creation

3:00pm – Digital Anarchy CEO Jim Tierney, discusses the company’s diverse plugin offerings.

3:30pm – Eric Brown of Puget Systems, walks through their powerful line of custom PC hardware and what makes a good film and video workstation.

5:00pm – Zero Density’s Birim Yamanlar, details the company’s comprehensive solutions for virtual production.

5:30pm – Daily show floor round-up with Pro Video Coalition’s Kenny McMillan: Discover the products and services you may have missed on your cruise of the show floor

Monday, April 15

10:00am – Blackmagic Design, discusses in detail their big announcements at NAB

10:30am – VIVE Mars, showcases their revolutionary-and affordable-camera tracking system for virtual production

11:00am – Neil Beston of AVID, spills all the purple news at NAB 2024

11:30am – Ateliere’s Ryan Kido, discusses the radically shifting landscape of media supply chains in the age of the cloud and global localization

12:00pm – YouTuber Brady Bessette, shares his passion for filmmaking and cinematography

1:00pm – Ismahawk, the short-form action filmmaking team

1:30pm – ASU Sidney Poitier New American Film School’s Janaki Cedanna, discusses their new state-of-the-art campus, and how they’re pivoting to train students in emerging technologies like virtual production.

2:00pm – Accenture’s Connor Thomas, discusses their video platform

2:30pm – Respeecher blows your ear’s mind with their voice cloning technology

3:00pm – Meet influencer, photographer, and filmmaker Erwin Marionneaux

3:30pm – Brompton’s Cesar Cecares, talks LED walls, visual processing, and emerging advances in virtual production hardware.

4:00pm – Meet Alex Hopkins

5:00pm – Deepdub CRO Oz Krakowski, discusses their revolutionary AI dubbing service

5:30pm – Daily show floor round-up with Pro Video Coalition’s Kenny McMillan: Discover the products and services you may have missed on your cruise of the show floor

Tuesday, April 16

