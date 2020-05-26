NAB AT HOME: 2020 Prosup Tango Roller Camera Slider

Who is Prosup? Prosup is a Dutch-based manufacturer of high-quality camera support equipment. The Dutch company is distributed by Bold Distribution. If Bold sounds familiar, they are the ones behind Bold Bags. What kind of camera support equipment?

Well, Prosup has a camera leveler, jib arm, camera slider, camera track, laptop dolly, jib arm dolly, mounts, dolly track, gimble, 3-way leveler, U bangi slider, tripod, video crane and a lot more. Bold Distribution and I talked about the Prosup Tango Roller, a new camera slider.

The Tango Roller is a lightweight and silent slider giving cinematographers smooth camera motion. The Tango roller performs with high-quality purpose-made wheels for optimum shock-free smooth movement.

The lightweight roller system is ideal for camera packages up to 33 lbs. and can be used in both over- and under-sliding configurations. The Tango Pelicase Kit includes a 1M and 1.2M track length. It is provided with a central tripod adapter, 1 Dolly, 2 Magnetic end stops, 3 Tango Floor Spreaders with leveling feet, 1 Universal Tie-down for any fluid head, and two adjustable Mono-pods. Everything is packaged in a Pelicase with special hard foam. The whole package weighs no more than 22 kg.

There are even more useful accessories like angle ball joints, a 100<150 bowl adapter, an under sliding bracket, and further lengths of 1.5M track so that the system can be extended endlessly.