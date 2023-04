Hedge vows to “make hard things really simple” with your media

The new generation of Hedge is a “portfolio” of new apps and products. It includes the renaming of the app Hedge to OffShoot and the introduction of OffShoot Pro, with native Amazon S3 upload capacity.

Jump in to hear about Hedge’s updates and the two-step process we should be using to sanitize and format our cards!

Check out Hedge’s NAB updates on their site.