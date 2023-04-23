AJA aims for zero latency for AV projects using the Dante system and network

Have you ever been to a concert where the person on stage does something interesting… and then it takes a beat to show up on the video display behind them?

That delay could be due to a sync issue. AJA’s new Dante AV 4K system hopes to make latencies a thing of the past while also providing a high quality video signal. The Dante AV 4K system uses a JPEG 2000 codec, has 12G-SDI and HDMI inputs, and more to help eliminate sync issues, such as the concert example provided by Barry at AJA.

Thank you, Barry, for that example, and for breaking down the AJA Dante 4K system and network with Kenny McMillan at NAB Show 2023.

For more on AJA systems, check out their NAB announcement and their site.