From its booth #N4120 in the North Hall at NAB 2022, Datavideo is showing its PTZ devices which invite you to BYOC, or Bring Your Own Camera(s). Many manufacturers offer PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras which are good, but they are often not nearly as good as other standalone cameras that some producers already own or prefer. Rather than purchasing additional cameras, the Datavideo PTR-10 MARK II robotic pan tilt head allows producers to re-purpose cameras they already own, while offering remote connectivity to the PTZ via a CAT6 Ethernet cable. The PTR-10 MARK II supports passing through camera signals HDMI, SDI, RS-232, RS-422, DVIP, Tally, and LANC. The passed signals can be 4K UHD, 1080p, 1080i, or 720p. The PTR-10 MARK II can be controlled by the included IR controller, VISCA protocol controller, Datavideo RMC-180 Camera controller, RMC-300A Universal Remote-Control Panel, and compatible with DVIP over Ethernet and other integration solutions such as Crestron. Ahead is a video from PhotoJoseph to explain and demonstrate in more detail. In the video, he uses Panasonic Lumiz cameras, but you can use practically any camera that doesn’t exceed the maximum weight.

For more information, visit PTR-10 MARK II page on the Datavideo website here.

FTC disclosure

