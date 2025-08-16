Blackmagic Design announced that many of the summer’s biggest theatrical releases used a variety of its hardware and software. The total count exceeds 45 summer and blockbuster films.

Blackmagic Design cameras were used on blockbusters like “Final Destination Bloodlines,” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” while DaVinci Resolve Studio was used for post production on dozens of films.

The list includes the use of Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K digital film camera, and additional Blackmagic Design cameras, on films such as “Final Destination Bloodlines” and “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” and also “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “28 Years Later” and “Friendship” while DaVinci Resolve Studio was used for post production on dozens of films, according to the company.

Some of the summer and blockbuster films that used Blackmagic Design products during production and post production include the following:

“28 Years Later” DP Anthony Dod Mantle used Blackmagic Camera in conjunction with Apple iPhone 15 Pros, which were adapted with cinematic lenses;

“The Accountant 2” graded by Yvan Lucas at Company 3. VFX house 22DOGS used DaVinci Resolve Studio to supervise sequence continuity and for quality control, under the direction of VFX Supervisor Matteo Corbi;

“The Alto Knights” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3. DIT Daniele Colombera used DaVinci Resolve, Blackmagic MultiView 4, SmartView monitors and multiple Blackmagic Design converters;

“The Amateur” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3;

“Another Simple Favor” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3;

“Ash” VFX work completed by PRPVFX post production studio using Fusion Studio;

“Ballerina” graded by Jill Bogdanowicz of Company 3. DIT Dániel Farkas used DaVinci Resolve Studio for on set DIT work;

“Caught Stealing” graded by Tim Stipan of Picture Shop;

“The Chronology of Water” graded by Natasha Leonnet of Picture Shop;

“Clown in a Cornfield” graded by David Tomiak of Elemental Post;

“Dangerous Animals” graded by Ferg Rotherham;

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” DIT Matthew Hicks used DaVinci Resolve and DeckLink capture and playback cards;

“Eddington” DIT Gabriel Kolodny used DeckLink Duo 2, DeckLink Quad 2 and DaVinci Resolve;

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” graded by Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3;

“Fear Street: Prom Queen” graded by Mark Kueper of Picture Shop;

“Final Destination Bloodlines” graded by Paul Westerbeck of Picture Shop. DP Christian Sebaldt used Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film cameras for portions of principal photography;

“Freaky Tales” graded by Tony Dustin of Company 3;

“Friendship” production used Blackmagic Camera in conjunction with Apple iPhones;

“Heads of State” graded by Colorist Adam Glasman of Goldcrest Post. Additional color by Maria Chamberlain and Sara Buxton, with online editorial by Guilhem Coulibaly. DaVinci Resolve was also used on the digital dailies lab and dailies color by Cinelab UK;

“Highest 2 Lowest” graded by Alex Bickel of Color Collective;

“Horsegirls” graded by Natasha Leonnet of Picture Shop;

“How to Train Your Dragon” graded by Adam Glasman of Goldcrest Post. Additional grading done by Maria Chamberlain and online editorial by Harry Field of Goldcrest Post;

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” completed using Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro by Morgan Wright of Repeater Productions to shoot VFX plates. DIT Ben Hunt also used a number of Blackmagic Design routers and converters;

“Jurassic World Rebirth” graded by Colorist Paul Ensby at Goldcrest Post. Additional color by Laura Pavone and online editorial by Colin Foulkes, Harry Field, Ellie Clissett and Isabelle Soole;

“Lilo and Stitch” graded by Alex Bickel of Color Collective;

“The Luckiest Man in America” graded by Alastor Arnold of FotoKem;

“M3GAN 2.0” DIT Caleb Staines used multiple UltraStudio capture and playback devices and a number of Blackmagic Design converters;

“A Minecraft Movie” graded by Jill Bogdanowicz of Company 3. DIT A. Kyo Moon used DaVinci Resolve Studio, as well as UltraStudio and DeckLink capture and playback hardware;

“Oh, Hi!” graded by Sam Daley of Picture Shop;

“Paradise Records” graded by Frederik Bokkenheuser of Picture Shop;

“Pinch” graded by Natasha Leonnet of Picture Shop;

“The Plague” graded by Natasha Leonnet of Picture Shop;

“Ponyboi” graded by Kath Raisch of Company 3. DIT Michael Ashley used various Blackmagic Design Micro Converters, Blackmagic Videohub routers and DeckLink capture and playback cards;

“Screamboat” Editor Patrick Lawrence used DaVinci Resolve for finishing;

“She Dances” graded by Chris Boyer of Picture Shop;

“The Shrouds” graded by Company 3. Production Visual Effects Supervisor Peter McAuley used DaVinci Resolve and multiple Blackmagic Design capture and playback devices;

“Sketch” Cinematographer Megan Stacey used Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K for select shots. Colorist Loren White graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio and DIT Anthony Guerrero used Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G HDR monitor/recorder, DaVinci Resolve, DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K and DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K, Blackmagic Smart Videohub 20×20 and Blackmagic MultiView 4K;

“Skillhouse” post production was completed by David Prindle using DaVinci Resolve for finishing and various editing;

“Smurfs” graded by Mitch Paulson of Picture Shop;

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” graded by Siggy Ferstl of Company 3. DIT Robert Barr used a variety of Blackmagic Videohubs and DeckLink capture and playback cards;