SGO pre-releases Mistika Workflows, its first dedicated Media Management, Transcoding and Delivery software solution. The open beta phase is open to everyone who wants to test-drive it.

Aware that the demand for highly efficient content production is greater than ever before, with new delivery standards becoming a requirement, especially from the increasing number of on-demand providers, the European developer, SGO, which offers high-end software solutions within the post-production market since 1993, developed a new product, Mistka Workflows.

The new app aims to solve the problems created by the lack of automation and repetitive human interventions that can lead to mistakes, and are still the principal bottlenecks throughout the entire media content production chain – not only with color correction and VFX but also in quality control, final content delivery and distribution.

Easy-to-use interface

“This was our main initiative and compelling reason for designing an all-new product – Mistika Workflows, SGO’s first dedicated media management, transcoding and delivery application,” explained Miguel Angel Doncel, CEO at SGO. “Due to its easy-to-use interface it is specifically designed to be used by all industry professionals with various skill levels, enabling highly efficient, truly productive and fully customized media content production.”

Running on Windows, macOS and Linux, Mistika Workflows is designed to facilitate media file related workflows, including transcoding, specialized data transfers and triggering user-defined actions or scripts to make media content-production pipelines easier, smarter and faster.

Thanks to GPU processing, advanced CPU parallelisation and Mistika Technology unique performance optimizations, Mistika Workflows achieves, says SGO, “incredible transcoding speed at the highest possible quality. It also supports the most complete set of industry-standard camera RAW formats including ARRI, Canon, RED, Sony and even 360º cameras”. Additionally, Mistika Workflows enables seamless automation for encoding and data moving as a whole with the Data Mover feature. Example capabilities are file copy over the network, tar compression, FTP transfers and Aspera & Signiant uploads.

Open beta phase

Mistika Workflows open architecture permits the addition of custom-built features by creating new tasks using Python programming language, providing their users with total control over the platform and allowing them to fully customize its behaviour for the client-particular needs. Python nodes can be created quickly, without most of the complexity of independent applications. Using the Python scripts allows automating repetitive tasks while adapting necessary aspects such as file-naming rules, URL paths and communication with asset management databases or metadata files.

Mistika Workflows is currently in the open beta phase, and open to everyone who wants to test-drive it and give their feedback on pre-release versions.After the period of beta testing, Mistika Workflows will be available online through the SGO Shop based on a pay-per-use business model with flexible payment options starting at €49 a month.

Free of charge for SGO active clients

As a part of SGO Loyalty Reward Program all active Mistika VR and Mistika Boutique subscribers at the time of release will get a copy of Mistika Workflows included in their existing subscription. In the upcoming days, they will find the software installer and activation code in their Online Account on SGO website. As long as the current subscriptions are being maintained active and not canceled, Mistika Workflows will come included completely free of charge. In addition, all Mistika Ultima customers on support will have access to Mistika Workflows at no extra cost.

“Our customers that have embraced Mistika Technology are extremely important to us and we wanted to reward them for their loyalty by being among the first to benefit from this latest innovation from SGO,” said Geoff Mills, Managing Director at SGO. “The preview of Mistika Workflows has already been well received and will certainly be a complementary and cost effective solution regardless of what products or pipelines you are using.”

