Miller Tripods Announces Solo-Q Quick Release Tripod System

Miller tripods recently announced the Solo-Q, quick release style professional tripod system, compatible with industry-standard 75 & 100mm ball leveling pan and tilt heads. Although its design supports cameras in the studio, it is ideal for on-location work because of its flexibility and portability. The creative design, precision manufacturing, and quality finish deliver rigidity, durability, versatility, and longevity.

The design eliminates the need for a spreader with an innovative leg angle control that incorporates a safety lock to ensure the tripod’s quick and comfortable setting. Each leg has height markings enabling easy accuracy and consistency of setups. The leg locks tighten with just a quarter of a turn for rapid set up.

The newly featured and patented Q-lock delivers a fast way to unlock and lock away the tripod. It is easy to use. Provided all the leg locks are loosened the legs will drop down completely when the Q-lock button is pressed. Drop one leg, determine the height you want and tighten the rapid locks. Drop the other legs to the same length and tighten.

When the shoot is finished, loosen the rapid locks and push all the legs together into its transport position. The Q-lock will automatically latch on.

Solo-Q tripod Features