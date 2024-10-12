With a micro OLED display with a resolution of 3552 x 3840 per eye and 27 million pixels, the new MeganeX superlight 8K VR headset will be available starting between February and March 2025, but you can pre-order now.

Developed in collaboration with the Panasonic Group, and featuring Panasonic Group’s proprietary pancake lens, the MeganeX superlight 8K features an 8K/90 Hz/10 bit micro OLED display with a resolution of 3552 x 3840 per eye and 27 million pixels, more than first Megane X, which reaches 13 million pixels. The new VR headset delivers, according to Shiftall, the company behind it, high-definition, high-contrast visuals, providing a world-class VR experience.

The Megane family of VR headsets is based on the concept first revealed by Panasonic at CES 2020, the world’s first HDR capable UHD VR eyeglasses, with high-quality images and optimal sound and no screen door effect, introduced as a reference product. The Panasonic VR Glasses, as they were named, returned for CES 2021, with indication that the system adopted HDR, 2.6K micro-OLED panels for each eye.

Panasonic sold Shiftall

At CES 2022 the reference product was finally announced with a name, MeganeX, and the indication of the company developing it, Shiftall, a fully owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The MeganeX was introduced as an ultra-lightweight, 5.2K HDR VR headset supporting 6 degree-of-freedom (DoF) head position detection and various SteamVR applications.

No information about availability was shared, and exactly one year later, in January 2023, at CES, Shiftall Inc. announced not one, but two VR headsets based on the original MeganeX concept, one version for the consumers and a Business Edition, Both only work with NVIDIA RTX graphic cards. In February 2024 though, right after another announcement from Shiftall, Panasonic sold Shiftall to a Tokyo-based company, so despite some of its technology being used in the headset, Panasonic is no longer behind the product, or the Megane X superlight 8K announced and available on pre-order.

While the original MeganeX competes with the Bigscreen Beyond, a VR headset with a small form factor weighing just 127 grams featuring OLED microdisplays with 2560 x 2560 pixels per eye and custom pancake optics, the MeganeX superlight 8K achieves 3552 x 3840 per eye (7104 x 3840 pixels for both eyes). According to Shiftall the MeganeX superlight 8K’s 10-bit micro OLED display supports 10-bit color enabled by the NVIDIA VRWorks software development kit.

NVIDIA’s VRWorks is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that enable application and headset developers to create amazing virtual reality experiences. VRWorks enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to virtual reality.

No speakers, USB-C port available

With dual microphones, an electric IPD adjustment mechanism, and a glasses-free diopter adjustment feature (ranging from 0D to -7D), the headset still weighs only less than 185 g (6.5 oz). It should be noted that this weight only refers to the main body, excluding straps and other accessories. One important note: the headset does not include speakers but offers an expansion port (USB Type-C) that lets users connect their preferred audio devices, such as USB earphones or headphones. It connects directly to the PC via USB 2.0, enabling earphone mics and the potential connection of facial or hand tracker.

The company claims that “with its remarkably light design and comfortable head strap, the MeganeX superlight 8K allows extended use, even when lying down. The flip-up mechanism further enhances its versatility, enabling quick transitions between virtual and real environments for a seamless and convenient user experience.”

Here are the key specifications of the MeganeX superlight 8K:

Display: 1.35 inch Micro OLED / 10 bit

Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1

Resolution: 3552 x 3840 per eye (7104 x 3840 pixels for both eyes)

Color Depth: 8 bit: 256 gradations / 10 bit: 1024 gradations

Color Gamut: 95% DCI-P3 coverage

HDR: Supported via SteamVR

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

Lens: Pancake lens

Interpupillary Distance (IPD): 58-72 mm (electrically adjustable)

Focus Adjustment: 0D to -7D

Add-on prescription lens: Announce soon

Weight: Less than 185 g (6.5 oz)

*Note: Main body only

Wearing Method: Forehead pad + Head strap or Handheld adapter

Input (Microphone): Built-in dual microphones with beam forming

Tracking: 6DoF head tracking with SteamVR tracking

*Note: Base station 1.0 or 2.0 required

Connectivity:

PC: DisplayPort + USB 2.0

Headset side: USB Type-C

*Note: Uses included converter box

A VR headset exclusively for NVIDIA RTX cards

The MeganeX superlight 8K continues to be a VR headset that does not like AMD Radeon graphics cards (and the mess that AMD drivers are when it comes to VR may explain that…), as it is powered exclusively by NVIDIA RTX professional and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. The VR headset will not operate with GPUs other than those, and to work it will also need base stations – version 1.0 or 2.0 required – for SteamVR tracking… meaning you’ll need to buy those if you don’t already have them. In fact, the MeganeX superlight 8K does not include the camera-based inside out tracking from the original MeganeX.

The MeganeX superlight 8K is available for pre-order for $1,899… to which you need to add the cost of at least one SteamVR Base Station ($199.00). with two being the most common setup. Controllers are also needed as the VR headset comes without them. Pre-ordering gives a bonus, Shiftall claims: 3-Year Warranty (Standard 1 Year + 2-Year Extension). Shipping will start between February and March 2025, according to Shiftall.