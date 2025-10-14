Shiftall Inc. announced the MeganeX 8K Mark II, an upgraded version of its ultra-lightweight VR headset, the MeganeX superlight 8K. Pre-orders started today with shipment starting late December 2025.

Based on customer feedback, this new model offers improvements to comfort, stability, and reliability, while keeping the features of the previous model, including custom-designed pancake lenses.

Available in the United States, the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea, the MeganeX 8K Mark II keeps the features of the previous model, including custom-designed pancake lenses, a 4K (3552 x 3840 pixels per eye)/90Hz/10-bit HDR-compatible micro OLED panel (Total 7104 x 3840 pixels, 27 megapixels per eye), and an ultra-lightweight design weighing just 179g.

In addition to the standard forehead pad + soft strap mounting, a forehead pad + hard strap (optional) was also announced by Shiftall as a more stable mounting. An optional “Face Mount Kit” is also available, which supports the device with a soft strap on the surface of the face instead of the forehead, allowing you to choose the method that best suits your needs.

The USB cable connection on the new version has been relocated from the top to the front of the headset and structurally reinforced for greater durability. A specially developed intermediate USB cable further improves connection robustness and prevents accidental disconnection during use. Following users feedback and requests, the headset’s input voltage has been increased from 5V to 9V, allowing the use of USB Type-C cables over 5 meters in length. The expansion USB port on the bottom of the headset now delivers up to 5V/2.1A output, enabling the connection of multiple peripherals through a USB hub, such as earphones and a facial tracker, for greater expandability.

The CPU and operating system (OS) have been upgraded, and the firmware has been newly developed, reducing startup time to less than one-fifth of the previous model. Connection stability with PCs and SteamVR (the VR headset uses Steam’s BaseStation) has also been improved, and firmware updates are now more reliable. The angle and position of the Lighthouse sensors have been fine-tuned, resulting in improved tracking performance when looking downward.

To ensure comfort even for users with higher nose bridges, the material and shape around the nose area have been redesigned so that no sharp plastic edges come into contact with the skin. Shiftall says that these improvements provide a more comfortable fit for a wider variety of face shapes. For users with good eyesight or those using add-on prescription lenses, the focus adjustment dial now includes a diopter-zero mark, making it easy to set the diopter to zero for clear and natural viewing.

The new version also features an optimized cooling structure that enhances heat dissipation efficiency, allowing the fan to operate at lower speeds and reducing noise for a quieter experience, even in calm environments. In terms of comfort, the “MeganeX 8K Mark II” offers three types of straps/mounts that can be selected according to use case and preferences.

While taking advantage of its lightweight design, the MeganeX 8K Mark II is designed to provide a more stable fit and comfort during long hours of use.

Soft Strap (included)

This method supports the headset only by the forehead and back of the head, allowing the user without applying pressure to the surface of the face. It provides a comfortable fit even for a long time. And also suitable for lying down or relaxed use. When mounted this way, you can flip up the headset and easily switch between virtual and real.‍

This method supports the headset only by the forehead and back of the head, allowing the user without applying pressure to the surface of the face. It provides a comfortable fit even for a long time. And also suitable for lying down or relaxed use. When mounted this way, you can flip up the headset and easily switch between virtual and real.‍ Face Mount Kit (optional)

Like most VR headsets, this method supports the headset at three points: the surface of the face, the back of the head, and the top of the head with a top strap. Compared to the forehead strap mount, this method holds the headset more firmly-secured, even during intense movement. It is slightly lighter than the forehead strap mount.

Like most VR headsets, this method supports the headset at three points: the surface of the face, the back of the head, and the top of the head with a top strap. Compared to the forehead strap mount, this method holds the headset more firmly-secured, even during intense movement. It is slightly lighter than the forehead strap mount. Hard strap (optional)

This is an optional item that supports the headset at the forehead, back of the head, and top of the head. The plastic strap and dial size adjustment mechanism at the back of the head allow for quick installation and removal and a stable fit. Even with this mount method, you can also flip up / flip back the headset.

Shiftall says that the ultra lightweight headset design makes it ideal for business use. The motorized IPD adjustment function and eyeglasses-free focus adjustment mechanism allow sharing the headset for multiple users without any stress. Furthermore, the high color reproducibility of the 4K per eye OLED display meets the requirement for use for professional industrial designers. Autodesk VRED, the professional design software supports 10bit/HDR color space with MeganeX 8K Mark II.

Flexible operability with three different straps/mounts allows the system to demonstrate its performance in design reviews, training, and other situations that require realistic, high-definition VR representation. Subscription Services Program is available for corporate customers.‍

The MeganeX 8K Mark II can be equipped with ART’s clip-on target, allowing seamless integration with Advanced Realtime Tracking (ART) optical outside-in motion tracking systems. This enables precise, professional tracking across large-scale environments and supports use in moving simulators or vehicles.

In addition to the included 3 m USB-C cable, optional 5 m and 10 m USB-C cables are also available, supporting professional use in large VR spaces.

A 3D hand-tracking device, the Hand Tracker, is also available. It incorporates Ultraleap’s SIR170, enabling precise finger tracking within 75 cm and offering an ultra-wide 170° x 170° field of view. The Hand Tracker can be attached to the bottom of the MeganeX superlight 8K or MeganeX 8K Mark II.

The MeganeX 8K Mark II costs $1,899, (taxes excluded). With the launch of the MeganeX 8K Mark II, Shiftall is offering an upgrade service for customers who already own the MeganeX superlight 8K.

By sending your unit to the company, the display module (micro OLED panels) and other core components of your MeganeX superlight 8K will be reused as they are, while certain electronic boards, external parts, and other components will be replaced with those of the MeganeX 8K Mark II. The product will then be upgraded and returned to you as a MeganeX 8K Mark II equivalent model.

The upgrade fee is $450 (including shipping and tax). Eligible customers will receive an email with detailed instructions once the service begins. The upgrade program is scheduled to start in January 2026.