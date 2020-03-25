With the 2020 NAB Show cancelled, Maxon decided to host a virtual NAB presence on C4DLive.com. The artists slated to appear in Las Vegas will share their experience during this live streaming event.

The multiple events cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak have left no other option to companies than to use the Internet to reach their customers. More and more events are being moved online, and ProVideo Coalition has mentioned some, from Nvidia’s GTC Digital to the NAB Express Show that, in April, will provide some form of virtual meeting, as the National Association of Broadcasters announced.

Maxon, that had planned to be present at the Las Vegas event, as also decided to move its presentations online, and the company just announced that “In light of the cancellation of the 2020 NAB Show next month, Maxon will be hosting a virtual NAB presence on C4DLive.com featuring an incredible line-up of presenters. Monday, April 20 through Thursday, April 23, 2020, the artists originally slated to appear in Las Vegas will share production tips, techniques and inspiration featuring Maxon’s Cinema 4D, Red Giant and Redshift product lines.”

The Maxon Virtual NAB Show

For over a decade, says the company, “at major industry conferences such as NAB, SIGGRAPH, IBC and NAB NY, Maxon has successfully supplemented its physical booth presence with live streaming presentations. This has allowed show attendees and those unable to attend events in person, to benefit from cutting-edge demonstrations, technology updates and interaction with the guest artists in real-time. In the current unusual situation, Maxon is able to take advantage of more than a decade of experience bringing this show to the community around the globe.“

The Maxon Virtual NAB Show experience will start on April 20th, at 8:30am (PST), when CEO, Dave McGavran, will kick-off the company’s virtual presentation, with news about Maxon’s recent merger with Red Giant, recent product releases and exciting new developments.

The welcome note will be followed by live presentations. Guest artists and Maxon team members will appear daily to present real-world tips and valuable production techniques for film, broadcast, video, games, visualization, interactive media, virtual reality, and more.

Presenter highlights

Although Maxon has not shared, yet, the full list of presentations, the company has revealed some of the highlights of the event, starting with Penelope Nederlander, recently named one of the 10 Women of Title Design, will breakdown her latest end credit animation for Birds of Prey, or esteemed filmmaker Seth Worley that will walk through some of the visual effects shots from his latest short film, Darker Colors.

The list does not stop there, and also includes Doug Appleton, who will share the creative processes behind creating the technology for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jonathan Winbush will demonstrate how easy it is to import C4D scenes into Unreal Engine for rendering or VR/AR output, and Veronica Falconieri Hays will share how she builds cellular landscapes and molecular structures in order to convey complex scientific stories.

The amazing line-up of artists also includes acclaimed 3D industry influencers Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, Stu Machwitz, EJ Hassenfratz, Chris Schmidt, Angie Feret, Kelcey Steele, Daniel “Hashi” Hashimoto, Dan Pierse, Andy Needham, and many more. Additional presenters’ info and a live streaming schedule will be available at C4DLive.com.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now