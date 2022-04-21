Maxon adds enhanced functionality and unprecedented value to Maxon One, offering more power but the same price, with Zbrush included, Redshift everywhere and more.

All Maxon products – Cinema 4D, Redshift, Red Giant, Universe, Forger and now Zbrush – are now included in the company’s value-packed subscription. Find more at the 2022 NAB Show.

Developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and visual effects artists, Maxon announced all its products are now included in Maxon One for the same affordable price. Additionally, Maxon unveiled its Spring 2022 product upgrades that include an incredible set of new features and enhancements. This multi-product feature-rich update once again illustrates Maxon’s commitment to delivering consistent product development and superior value to the Maxon One offering.

“Our goal is to provide artists with trailblazing technology and workflows to create in all dimensions,” said David McGavran, Maxon CEO. “This expansive update across all of Maxon’s creative tools comes together to provide incredible value and opportunities for creative expression in Maxon One.”

As part of an ongoing effort to bring Redshift to more users, Maxon is pleased to add CPU rendering to the production-proven engine known for incredible GPU performance. This allows users to make use of Redshift’s powerful materials and photorealistic rendering on any system. Users can more intuitively define surfaces and exchange material definitions thanks to a new Standard Material, which also includes improved photorealism from multiscatter energy conservation, D’Eon Lambert Sphere diffuse roughness model, thin film for iridescent materials and improved volumetric motion blur.

Maxon’s 3D Modeling and Animation solution Cinema 4D is incorporating some of the best technology from the Maxon family, with the addition of Redshift CPU, improved integration with Redshift, and procedural automatic retopology via ZRemesher. Cinema 4D S26 also introduces a fantastic lineup of new procedural and interactive modeling tools and an all-new cloth and rope simulation system.

Red Giant’s tools for editors and compositors expand to include Real Lens Flares for creating lens flares based on simulated optical models and ray traced light. Magic Bullet Looks now includes new Halation and Diffusion tools. Trapcode Particular now supports layer maps. Universe adds four new tools: Sketchify, Chromatown, Box Bokeh, and Stretch.

Forger is expanding the horizons of creativity on iPad beyond sculpting to polygonal modeling. As a first step, it’s now possible to use Cinema 4D’s parametric primitives as a starting point for your 3D sculpts and models.

Exciting new enhancements and upgrades to Maxon One products include:

Cinema 4D S26: Significant emphasis has been put on unifying workflows with the best technology from around the Maxon family. The initial release of Redshift CPU demonstrates Maxon’s goal to offer Redshift Everywhere, no matter what hardware an artist uses. ZBrush’s powerful automatic retopology tools have been brought to C4D to create beautiful optimized meshes. Cinema 4D Subscription Release 26 also includes great enhancements across the entire 3D workflow – Modeling, Animation, Simulation and Rendering.

Redshift: Redshift is Everywhere. With the initial release of Redshift CPU, users can make use of Redshift’s powerful materials and rendering on any system and a growing number of creative tools including Houdini, Maya, 3ds max, Blender, Katana, Vectorworks and Archicad. The new Redshift Standard material is easy to use and offers diverse shading models for improved photorealism.

Red Giant:

VFX Suite 3 introduces Real Lens Flares based on simulated optical models and ray traced light. This technology preview will evolve with the participation of our artistic community.

Magic Bullet Suite 16 adds new Halation and Optical Diffusion tools for Looks, along with OpenColorIO support.

Trapcode Suite 18 now offers M1 support for all Trapcode tools, and layer maps support in Particular.

Universe: Universe 6 adds exciting new tools providing many new options to be creative and enhance an artist’s workflow. Sketchify adds sketch- and toon-like effects to footage, ChromaTown creates chromatic streaks and blurs for warpy looks and transitions, Box Bokeh provides square or diamond shaped lens bokeh effects, and Stretch Transition adds a stretchy crossfade between clips for a warp-like transition. Combined with over 70 new presets, Universe 6 helps artists to get impressive results quickly in a fun and intuitive way.

Forger: The latest version of Forger reveals the first stage in Maxon’s plan to provide powerful hard-surface modeling capabilities to 3D artists. Built with Cinema 4D’s polygonal foundation, Forger now offers a selection of polygonal primitives: planes, cubes, spheres, cylinders, torus, pyramids, capsules, oil tanks, etc. These primitives can be shaped and crafted into complex creations with Forger’s award-winning set of sculpting tools using the powerful yet ingenious Apple Pencil. This is the first step in Maxon’s plan bringing to iPad the most powerful modeling and sculpting tools available on any mobile platform.