Looking to enhance your editing skills? Dive deeper into the world of color grading with Adobe Premiere Pro by joining an exclusive session led by industry expert Karl Soule which was recently presented at Adobe MAX. Whether you’re an experienced editor or just getting familiar with the essentials of color management, this in-depth class will give you the tools to elevate the quality and aesthetic of your video projects.

Color is more than just a visual enhancement—it’s a powerful tool that can transform the mood, style, and technical quality of your videos. Karl Soule will walk you through the techniques needed to make the most of Premiere Pro’s color tools, especially the Lumetri Color panel.

What You’ll Learn

This session will cover key strategies to improve both the aesthetic and technical aspects of your color grading. Here’s what you can expect to learn:

Mastering Scopes for Color and Brightness Adjustments

Understanding scopes is crucial for spotting and correcting color and brightness issues in your footage. Karl will guide you through how to use these essential tools to identify problem areas and make precise corrections for more balanced, professional-looking results.

Creating Custom Looks and Saving LUTs

Want to develop a unique visual style for your project? You’ll learn how to create your own custom preset looks in Premiere Pro and save them as LUTs (Look-Up Tables) that you can use across different projects and software platforms.

Working with LOG Footage

LOG footage offers greater flexibility in post-production, but it can be tricky to work with. In this session, you’ll learn when and how to apply transforms for LOG footage in Premiere Pro, and when to leave them off to maximize the dynamic range and color depth of your footage.

Utilizing Color-Managed Workflows

Color consistency is key, whether you’re editing for broadcast, film, or online platforms. Karl will explain how to use color-managed workflows to ensure accuracy across different devices and environments, so your colors look great no matter where your content is viewed.

Handling HDR Footage in SDR Sequences

HDR footage brings incredible visual detail but integrating it into SDR (standard dynamic range) sequences can be challenging. Karl will show you how to effectively work with HDR footage, ensuring that it looks sharp and vibrant even in SDR outputs.

Whether you’re producing content for film, television, or online platforms, mastering color grading will set your work apart. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn from an expert and take your editing to new heights!

For more free, in-depth training on Premiere Pro and After Effects, check out AdobeVideoTraining.com.