TL;DR: Premiere Pro has a less known feature that lets you select specific assets in a project and export them as a separate, clean project.

If you’ve ever had to strip down and clean up a project to hand it to somebody else or duplicate a project and realize it’s a mess, this tip is for you.

I regularly encounter teams with projects that have grown unwieldy over time – too many assets, sequences mixed together, and overwhelming complexity.

Sometimes, they’re duplicating an old project and updating it with today’s assets. Sometimes, they need to strip a particular sequence into its own separate project.

Under the File menu > Export > Save as Adobe Premiere Project.

This creates a clean, focused project without any excess baggage.

Note: In many of these use cases would also require using the Project Manager after the fact to copy the actual media files.

Common Use Cases

Look, there are probably a hundred ways to use this feature, but here are some situations where I’ve found it particularly valuable:

When you need to isolate several sequences for long-term access – perfect if you’re collecting just finished sequences + media throughout the year. When sharing only portions of a project with team members or clients (without revealing the entire project) For creating template projects from a successful finished project (why rebuild from scratch?) When creating different versions of a project (client vs. internal) where someone might see the project . For isolating specific sections for specialized work (color grading, VFX, etc.) without having to reveal anything else.

Next time your Premiere project starts feeling bloated, or you need to share just a portion of your work, remember this hidden feature – it might save your workflow and your sanity.

Did I miss a use case that’s worked for you? Let me know in the comments.