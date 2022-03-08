With a variety of low latency output options, the new high bandwidth NDI PTZ camera from Marshall debuting at NAB next April is ideal for broadcast applications.

A leading manufacturer of broadcast and proAV cameras and equipment, Marshall Electronics will show at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth C1307) its new 4K robotic PTZ camera, the CV730-BHN. The new PTZ model contains traditional outputs including two simultaneous SDI (BNC) outputs with genlockable 12GSDI and 3GSDI, as well as HDMI and USB3.0 options at the ready. CV730-BHN also features the ultra-fast and lossless High Bandwidth NDI streaming ability commonly known as Full-NDI, while offering the newly released NDI|HX3 that can deliver similar low-latency and superior quality video performance in slightly less bandwidth network infrastructure.

Here is some more information as shared by Marshall Electronics:

The CV730-BHN features a Sony 1/1.8” 4K sensor with 9 million pixels and square pixel array packed behind a long 30x optical zoom range (6.5~ 202mm). The CV730-BHN is Full-NDI compatible with streaming options of High-Bandwidth NDI, NDI|HX3 premium video codec, and standard IP (HEVC), while also offering 12GSDI, 3GSDI, HDMI, and USB3.0 outputs. It is feature rich and fits into a wide range of broadcast and proAV applications requiring low latency streaming with various bandwidth networks. Also included is PoE++ for one-cable to camera setup for video, audio, control, power and tally.

CV730-BHN NDI available later this year

“We are thrilled to showcase our High-Bandwidth CV730-BHN NDI camera to NAB attendees,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras for Marshall Electronics. “This is significant not only because it provides the lowest possible latency FULL-NDI chipset with lossless video streams but also features the newly released NDI|HX3 video codec, which greatly enhances the NDI|HX performance in more challenging network infrastructures.”

High Bandwidth NDI requires higher network bandwidth but in return delivers ultra-low latency video nearing the quickness of traditional SDI, while maintaining premium quality and lossless video performance. The new NDI|HX3 requires slightly higher bandwidth than previous NDI|HX but much less than is required for High Bandwidth NDI®. NDI|HX3 delivers similar low latency as High Bandwidth NDI at less then 100ms end-to-end and video quality performance closer to premium High Bandwidth NDI quality. NDI|HX3 is a big step forward for NDI|HX while reducing the bandwidth requirements of full-NDI and delivering similar speeds and video quality.

The Marshall CV730-BHN will incorporate the premium High Bandwidth NDI FPGA while offering the benefits of NDI|HX3 and standard IP (HEVC) streams. Available in white and black, the CV-730-BHN cameras are scheduled to be available later this year. Marshall also carries several NETGEAR M4250-series switches with NDI configuration built-in and ready for easy setup with Marshall NDI cameras.