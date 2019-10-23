News

Marquee: Pond5’s new hand curated premium-quality footage collection

Pond5 continues to introduce new premium collections of royalty-free video to be used by creative agencies, and Marquee is the new name added to the catalog.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes October 23, 2019

Each piece of content in the exclusive Marquee collection from Pond5 is shot by experienced filmmakers, and is hand curated to appeal to the most high-end creative agencies in the world.

From the highest peaks to the lowest caverns, you’ll find the most exciting adventure footage at Marquee, a brand new wave of hand-curated, premium and exclusive video content added to Pond5’s catalog. It’s not just adventure, you’ll find under the new name footage on travel, fitness and wellness, business, food, connections and more. It’s a whole new batch of fresh content to add to the more than 17 million video clips, available at Pond5.

Each piece of content in the exclusive Marquee collection is shot by experienced filmmakers, such as Warren Miller Entertainment, Shannon Wild, Francisco Aliwalas, and Corey Jenkins, and hand curated by a team of skilled creative professionals with the needs of top agencies, production companies and Fortune 500 brands in mind.

Pond5 launches Marquee, hand curated premium-quality footage

A curated set to explore

“The Marquee collection allows me the freedom to create content I’m passionate about and filming the best shots possible,” says Corey Jenkins, a top Pond5 contributor.

Agencies can view the entire Marquee Collection on Pond5.com. Here are some of the topics of the curated set of content waiting to be explored:

  • Travel – travel-themed content featuring lush footage of adventure, relaxation, nature, and more
  • Fitness and Wellness – inspiring clips of self-improvement and self-empowerment
  • Business – business-themed content appealing to diverse industries across healthcare, technology, small business and more
  • Food – mouth-watering close-ups of food, food preparation and mealtime
  • Connections – footage of our connected universe of work, friends and family around the world
  • Adventure – an extreme view from the highest peaks to the lowest caverns

With tools including patented Visual Search for video, and integrations for all major video-editing software, Pond5 is the go-to video marketplace for filmmakers, media organizations, and marketers worldwide.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

RØDE unveils NTG5 short shotgun microphone

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Pond5 offers editorial video content from Reuters, CoverVideo and Newsflare
News

Pond5 offers editorial video content from Reuters, CoverVideo and Newsflare

The new collection introduced by Pond5, with a industry-disrupting licensing model, offers news, celebrity,...
Pond5 launches new premium footage collection, exclusively shot on RED
NAB Show

Pond5 launches new premium footage collection, exclusively shot on RED

Now it is easier to search Pond5 for footage shot with RED cameras. There...
First Footage from Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2
News

First Footage from Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2

Earlier in March, Blackmagic Design announced the brand new Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K...
Tribeca Film Institute and Pond5 launch filmmaking fund
News

Tribeca Film Institute and Pond5 launch filmmaking fund

Grants, mentorship, content and education are the key elements of the new program created...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of