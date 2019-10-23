Each piece of content in the exclusive Marquee collection from Pond5 is shot by experienced filmmakers, and is hand curated to appeal to the most high-end creative agencies in the world.

From the highest peaks to the lowest caverns, you’ll find the most exciting adventure footage at Marquee, a brand new wave of hand-curated, premium and exclusive video content added to Pond5’s catalog. It’s not just adventure, you’ll find under the new name footage on travel, fitness and wellness, business, food, connections and more. It’s a whole new batch of fresh content to add to the more than 17 million video clips, available at Pond5.

Each piece of content in the exclusive Marquee collection is shot by experienced filmmakers, such as Warren Miller Entertainment, Shannon Wild, Francisco Aliwalas, and Corey Jenkins, and hand curated by a team of skilled creative professionals with the needs of top agencies, production companies and Fortune 500 brands in mind.

A curated set to explore

“The Marquee collection allows me the freedom to create content I’m passionate about and filming the best shots possible,” says Corey Jenkins, a top Pond5 contributor.

Agencies can view the entire Marquee Collection on Pond5.com. Here are some of the topics of the curated set of content waiting to be explored:

Travel – travel-themed content featuring lush footage of adventure, relaxation, nature, and more

Fitness and Wellness – inspiring clips of self-improvement and self-empowerment

Business – business-themed content appealing to diverse industries across healthcare, technology, small business and more

Food – mouth-watering close-ups of food, food preparation and mealtime

Connections – footage of our connected universe of work, friends and family around the world

Adventure – an extreme view from the highest peaks to the lowest caverns

