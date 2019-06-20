News

Pond5 offers editorial video content from Reuters, CoverVideo and Newsflare

Pond5 announces the world’s largest collection of royalty-free editorial video featuring content from Reuters and other leading global news organizations.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes June 19, 2019

The new collection introduced by Pond5, with a industry-disrupting licensing model, offers news, celebrity, sports, and user-generated content from Reuters, Cover Video, Newsflare, and more.

Pond5 continues to celebrate agreements with different companies to offer its clients some of the most diverse collections. Now the company announces a new royalty-free Editorial collection, featuring timely footage from the worlds of current events, sports, and entertainment, plus a wealth of video from citizen journalists, who are able to capture unique footage in the moment, as it unfolds.

According to Pond5, access to high-quality news footage has traditionally been subjected to complicated licensing structures at high prices. With this collection, Pond5 is reinventing an industry largely known for a strict rights-managed approach. The new royalty-free model for this content gives filmmakers and creators worldwide access to a massive collection of premium news, celebrity, sports, and archival footage with one simple license, at a fraction of the cost of traditional licensing options — footage in the collection starts at $79 a clip.

“Historically, it’s been very difficult for content creators to license quality, reliable news footage,” said Pond5 CEO Jason Teichman. “Prices were often based on a litany of factors, such as where you’re using the media, how you’re using it, and how many different places you’re going to use it. That antiquated process needed to be reinvented, and with the launch of our new royalty-free editorial marketplace, it all goes away. Anyone can now license content under one license, for a reasonable price.”

To build the new collection, Pond5 has partnered with global news agency Reuters, one of the world’s most respected editorial resources. As an undisputed leader in the industry, Reuters is a natural fit to help launch the collection, which will be continuously updated with their recent topical and newsworthy content.

More partners coming in the next weeks

Pauliina Hepola, Global Head of Channel Partners, Reuters News Agency, said: “Reuters is committed to delivering trusted, independent, and impartial news from around the world. We’re excited to share this content with newsmakers and content creators in a new way by partnering with Pond5.”

Other partners include Cover Video, which offers celebrity and entertainment video content, and Newsflare, known for user-generated breaking news videos, with more partners to be announced in the coming weeks. Through these partnerships, Pond5 is both expanding its collection of valuable archival footage and presenting buyers with royalty-free options for video relating to timely topics and current events, with thousands of new clips added to the collection every day.

“To gain access to quality news footage — a critical component of their content — producers have often had to deal with complicated licensing restrictions and/or price points that force them to figure out alternative solutions,” said John Ford, general manager of NPACT, the trade association representing non-fiction production companies. “Pond5’s new royalty-free editorial collection is a big benefit to production companies and a great opportunity for our community.”


StudioLink, the magic technology that unites all Affinity Suite apps

Fight for the Forgotten: a documentary to save the Batwa Pygmies

