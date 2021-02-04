Maxon’s Magic Bullet Suite 14 has a new update that users have been expecting since November, as it offers support for key tools, along with minor enhancements and stability improvements.

Maxon announces a maintenance release of Magic Bullet Suite. Version 14.0.3 features renewed support for Final Cut Pro and Motion as well as the promised compatibility with MacOS Big Sur.

Last November Maxon announced all the exciting new features of Magic Bullet Suite 14, the company’s collection of tools for color correction, finishing and film looks. As Provideo Coalition noted then, for the first time ever Maxon announced, two major new suite updates at once: Red Giant Trapcode Suite 16 and Red Giant Magic Bullet Suite 14. The two updates offered significant enhancements to the creative workflow.

Unfortunately, the initial release did not support MacOS Big Sur or Final Cut Pro for the updated tools: Looks 5, Colorista V and Denoiser III. That changes now, as Maxon announces the immediate availability of a maintenance release for Magic Bullet Suite that makes good on our promise to restore that compatibility.

Along with important compatibility updates, many minor enhancements and stability improvements are provided within this maintenance release, says the company. Among the refinements are fixes for loading thumbnails and 100+ LUTs (Look-Up Tables) for MB Looks and significant improvements to MB Colorista including minor adjustment layer and keyframing issues for PPro as well as enhanced loading times for AE and PPro.

How to get Magic Bullet Suite 14

For new licenses, you can buy Red Giant Complete, Maxon One, or Magic Bullet Suite from the Maxon Buy Page.

Red Giant Complete or Maxon One: The upgrade of Magic Bullet Suite 14 is available as a part of your subscription to Red Giant Complete and Maxon One. To upgrade simply…

Open Red Giant Application Manager

Close out of all host applications

Click the ‘Update’ button for the Magic Bullet suite

Follow the installer prompts.

If you have an older version of Magic Bullet Suite or an individual Magic Bullet product, there is special upgrade pricing available. Please contact Maxon’s sales team or one of the company’s resellers to learn more about your options.