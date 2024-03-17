One of the greatest improvements in the MacBook Air M3 models (both 13.6” and 15.3”) over the previous M2 models is the capability of using two external monitors simultaneously. The previous M2 Macbook Air models have been limited to a single external monitor, at least without using a third-party workaround. However, as currently functioning, the MacBook Air M3 can only support two external monitors when in clamshell mode (i.e. with the laptop completely closed), which requires the use of an external keyboard and pointing device (i.e. trackpad, mouse). It is quite understandable (and forgivable) that the GPU used in the M3 chipset used in the current MacBook Air models is limited to driving only two monitors at a time. However, there are at least five arguments to want those two simultaneous monitors to be external, even with the laptop open, not in clamshell mode, with the internal display simply inactive in that situation. We’ll unpack those arguments ahead.

Advantages that the MacBook Air M3 would be better served by used with two external monitors, but opened (not in clamshell mode), with the internal display just inactive:

Access to the laptop’s internal backlit keyboard could continue. Currently, Apple doesn’t even sell any external keyboard that is backlit. (That is why I use a Perixx keyboard with my Mac Mini M1 instead of an Apple external keyboard, since Perixx does offer them backlit and with many layouts, including the Spanish, Spanish ISO and US layouts.) Access to the laptop’s internal trackpad could continue. In fact, the internal trackpad shares many features with the amazing Magic Trackpad 2 which I reviewed in 2020: Review: Apple Magic Trackpad 2 outclasses any other pointing device on any OS There could be continuing access to Apple’s acclaimed internal TouchID fingerprint sensor . A cleaner desktop can be achieved when avoiding having to add external components (external keyboard, external trackpad or mouse), if not desired. The disconnection of a MacBook Air M3 each time the user wants to grab the laptop for field use —and the reconnection each time s/he returns will require fewer steps, bringing a better user experience.

Conclusions

For the five reasons explained above, I hope that Apple will update the macOS to allow for using the MacBook Air M3 with two external displays while having the laptop opened, not in clamshell mode, by simply having the internal display become inactive in that situation. If Apple doesn’t do that (and it is possible via a third-party system extension), that would suffice as long as the third-party system extension is proven to be reliable.

